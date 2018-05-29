Arming teachers takes away from real needs

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 27, 2012 file photo, Clark Aposhian, president of the Utah Shooting Sport Council, holds a plastic gun during a concealed weapons training session for 200 Utah teachers in West Valley City, Utah. The Utah Shooting Sports Council offered six hours of training in handling concealed weapons in an effort to arm teachers to confront school assailants. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Rick Bowmer AP