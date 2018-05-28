Candidates for governor should address child abuse epidemic

Earlier this month, 2-year-old Tony Bunn was beaten to death inside his home, where he lived with his mother and her boyfriend. Kansas Department for Children and Families secretary Gina Meier-Hummel has confirmed that DCF received a report regarding Tony in 2016 and completed a joint investigation with law enforcement in October 2017 – seven months before the boy was killed. Tony remained in the custody of his grandparents for 12 days before being returned to his mother and her boyfriend – both of whom now await trial on first-degree murder charges.
Last September, a landlord found the body of 3-year-old Evan Brewer encased in concrete in a south Wichita rental home, where he lived with his biological mother and her boyfriend. DCF received six separate reports of abuse involving Evan between July 21, 2016 and May 14, 2017, including a report of near-fatal abuse on April 22, 2017. The file on that report was closed six days later without further action. According to DCF records, Evan’s mother’s boyfriend allegedly bragged about strangling the boy until he became unconscious. Evan remained in the home with his mother and her boyfriend – both of whom now await trial on first-degree murder charges.
This past February, 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez disappeared from his Wichita home, where he lived with his father and his fiancé. In May 2017, DCF received the first of two reports of suspected abuse involving Lucas. The boy had bruising on his left arm, his left cheek and on his bottom. DCF closed the case, citing a lack of evidence to support the allegation. Lucas remained in the home with his father – who traveled out-of-state often for work – and his father’s fiancé. Lucas’ body was found Thursday in the outskirts of Harvey County. His father’s fiancé, Emily Glass, was booked into jail on suspicion of felony obstruction of justice.
Tony, Evan and Lucas have become household names in Wichita. We’ve cried at the senseless loss of these three innocent young boys, we’ve cursed those responsible, and we’ve faulted the system that was designed to protect them – but failed.
In the wake of these high-profile tragedies, Meier-Hummel said in a statement that there are “concerning trends in the Wichita Region we need to address.” She’s right. Others have called the recent wave of child abuse-related deaths an “epidemic.” That’s precisely what it is.
Meier-Hummel has been quite vocal about the need to correct systemic failures within the DCF, but there is another important question we should be asking: Why are we leaving it to DCF to fix its own problems? Why aren’t our gubernatorial candidates rolling up their sleeves and vowing to look for solutions?
If Tony, Evan and Lucas had been casualties of gang-related violence, there would be talk of waging a full-on assault on organized gang activity in Wichita. If a public health epidemic had claimed these three young lives, the best doctors and scientists in this state would be on the job. Abusive parents are just like gangsters and diseases, forever looming in our midst, impervious to our demands. Yet our elected officials have thus far been content to leave this problem at DCF’s doorstep, trusting that it will act swiftly and decisively to improve its system for investigating reports of abuse and neglect. Maybe Meier-Hummel will be able to transform the agency. But are we willing to bet more young lives on it?
If our gubernatorial candidates want the job, they’ll have to get their hands dirty. Wide-sweeping policy changes may bring voters to the booth, but politics is local, and this is the biggest local problem we have. These candidates should step up and offer their own solutions – new layers of oversight, additional resources and changes to relevant laws should all be on the table – and they should spend some extra time in town, meeting with stakeholders and stumping on the issues.
We’ve got an epidemic on our hands. We’ve also got an election coming up in November – which candidate is willing to lead?
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
