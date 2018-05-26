GOP mid-term prospects brighten by the day

Reports of the Republican Congress’ demise are greatly exaggerated.
A Democratic recapture of the House, and perhaps the Senate, is not written in stone, sand, or anything else. That Democratic dream looks more elusive by the day. Indeed, rather than a giant blue wave, Republicans’ biggest risk is a pool of their own pessimism. Sinking into it could make defeat a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Despite the chants of the Democrats’ journalistic cheerleaders, the GOP has vaulted into a 2.3-percentage point lead in Reuters’ generic congressional ballot. That’s up from a 7.2-percentage point deficit in early 2018. Also, CBS News polling found 68 percent of Americans consider President Donald Trump “somewhat” to “a great deal” responsible for the economy’s performance.
As Gallup’s Jim Norman further explained, “Sixty-seven percent of Americans believe that now is a good time to find a quality job in the U.S., the highest percentage in 17 years of Gallup polling.”
In addition, GOP coffers overwhelm the Democrats’. The Republican National Committee last month raised $13 million, spent $12.1 million, and had $43.8 million cash on hand. This jackpot was higher than the $9.3 million that GOP donors invested at this stage before 2014’s mid-term elections.
The Democratic National Committee, in contrast, raised $7.9 million, spent $8.3 million, and held $8.7 million in the bank. Last month’s deposits were below the $9.4 million credited at this point before 2014’s mid-terms. This also was the lowest comparable mid-term total since April 2006.
These facts strongly suggest that the Democrats’ missing agenda and their manic Russia obsession have driven them to the same destination: nowhere. Democrats’ lust to resist Trump’s every move — just because he makes it — also sandbags them.
Trump last week kept his campaign promise and moved America’s mission to Israel’s capital, as the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 required and subsequent presidents of both parties evaded.
When President Trump extricated America from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York complained that Trump should “let the nuclear part of this continue as is because it’s not being violated in any way.”
Presumably, this was the same Chuck Schumer who opposed the deal in September 2015. “I believe Iran will not change,” he said back then, adding that the agreement would let Tehran “achieve its dual goals of eliminating sanctions while ultimately retaining its nuclear and non-nuclear power.” In other words, Schumer was against it before he was for it.
When Trump called bloodthirsty MS-13 gang members “animals,” duplicitous Democrats claimed that he said this about all immigrants. As that lie was debunked, California’s Nancy Pelosi wondered if Trump recognizes “the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person?” This is how the House Democratic leader discusses bloodthirsty illegal aliens who gang-rape little girls, chop up women with machetes, and literally yank their victims’ hearts from their rib cages.
The Democrats’ jalopy backfires badly, just as Trump’s tax-cut-and-deregulation-driven growth machine zooms Republicans forward.
Once again, all of this confirms that the GOP Congress — especially its leaders, and particularly those in the Senate — should stop moping around, crying, and shopping for their own caskets. Instead, they should lead: Vote the Make America Great Again agenda onto Trump’s desk, join him at countless bill-signing ceremonies, and watch the Israel-bashing, MS-13 coddling Democrats evaporate into oblivion.
Deroy Murdock is a Fox News contributor and a contributing editor with National Review Online.
Comments