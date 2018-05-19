Mueller probe a hyper-partisan circus

Thursday marks one year since Robert Mueller became special counsel. His mission: to search from sea to shining sea for collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. If Mueller has found anything concrete behind this collective hallucination, he must have stashed it in Fort Knox.
In this government, the details of a recent White House meeting to stop leaks got leaked. It’s beyond belief that proof of Trump/Russia collusion exists but has not seeped.
Mueller’s inquest has failed its stated purpose. However, it has thrived as a genuine example of an investigation so biased that 53 percent of respondents in a May 8 CBS News poll call it politically motivated.
Amid accusations from the right, and even fair-minded liberals, that his team is terminally hostile to Trump, or at least certifiably pro-Hillary Clinton, Mueller recently could have hired a Republican or a scrupulously apolitical prosecutor to begin to reverse this perception.
But no.
The newest identifiable name on Mueller’s roster is Uzodinma Enyinnaya Asonye. He is the 17th prosecutor and 12th Democratic donor on Mueller’s probe. Asonye gave $800 to Clinton in 2008 and another $100 in 2007 to ActBlue, “the largest source of funds for Democrats,” according to the organization’s website. ActBlue “is a nonprofit, building fundraising technology for the left.”
The minutes of the March 2001 meeting of the Cornell University Faculty Senate find Asonye named to the Ivy League school’s Curriculum Committee on Diversity. Asonye’s resume doesn’t scream, “Make America Great Again.” Nor should it. But it should not holler, “I’m with her!” either.
Team Mueller should be scrupulously non-partisan (e.g., no donors to either party or 2016 nominee) or at least look like America (split between Democrats and Republicans.) Instead, as The Daily Caller confirms, Mueller’s 17 prosecutors resemble a local Democratic club.
Fourteen are Democrats, according to The Daily Caller, none are Republican.
James Quarles did donate $2,500 to former Utah Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz and $250 to former GOP Virginia senator George Allen. But Quarles also maxed out to Clinton, as did Jeannie Rhee. Only two of Mueller’s Democrats, Ryan Dickey and Michael Dreeben, did not contribute to their party.
Mueller’s lawyers donated $65,657 to federal-level Democrats, $11,850 to state-level Democrats, and $2,750 to federal Republicans. Within this $80,257, Democrats scored $77,507, Republicans $2,750.
Money aside, Andrew Weissman attended Clinton’s Election Night bash. And bash is what Clinton aide Justin Cooper did with a hammer, as he demolished two of her subpoenaed mobile devices. Mueller attorney Aaron Zebley was Cooper’s lawyer.
Also, Rhee represented the Clinton Foundation and President Obama national-security aide Ben Rhodes. She also defended Clinton against litigation seeking her personal e-mails.
If Mueller’s effort is not a hyperpartisan, anti-Trump circus, it sure looks like one. And that mere appearance has shattered this entire enterprise’s credibility.
After one year, Mueller has indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and secured guilty pleas from Trump aides Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, and George Papadopoulos, and Dutch attorney Alex van der Zwann. But none of these men, nor anyone else, proves that Trump and Russia colluded to win the White House.
Mueller should dismantle his big top, concede that there is nothing serious behind all the clowns and acrobats, and follow Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey into the sunset.
Deroy Murdock is a Fox News contributor and a contributing editor with National Review Online.
