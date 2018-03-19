Trump watching Manafort case with keen interest

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s grand jury indictments on charges of money laundering, conspiring to defraud the U.S. government, failing to register with the government as an agent for a foreign entity, failing to report foreign bank accounts, and making false statements were not spectacular news for the president or his closest confidantes.
It’s true that Manafort was both an easy and predictable target for special counsel Robert Mueller – he has slithered his way through the dense sewage of Beltway politics for decades, making untold millions in the process – but the charges are serious, and the implications obvious: Mueller is closing in on an even bigger fish.
As the months pass, and Mueller chisels his way down toward the core of his investigation at an agonizingly slow pace, the rest of us are left to swap predictions as to who the biggest fish will be. Jared Kushner has some cause for concern, given his dubious business relationships with foreign officials since entering the White House. As for President Trump, no one really knows the extent of his criminal exposure – save for the president himself.
Trump’s political opponents are sure he either hotwired the 2016 campaign with the help of Vladimir Putin or laundered untold amounts of money for the Russians before he became president. Trump’s supporters are sure the rumors are all fake news. And while Trump strategizes, watching for clues as to where the special counsel is going, there is a silver lining to be found amidst Mueller’s flurry of indictments: Manafort’s defenses are highly educational. Trump, his advisors and his legal team must be watching events unfold at the courthouse with keen interest.
Manafort’s defenses are important to Trump, given that the criminal cases are advancing toward trial while Mueller continues to investigate – and potentially indict – other persons of interest. Court rulings on certain issues will likely inform Mueller’s future prosecutorial strategy.
Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein’s May 2017 order of appointment only provided Mueller with authority to investigate links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with Trump’s campaign, matters arising directly from this investigation, or other crimes related to the investigation itself – such as perjury or obstruction of justice. Mueller’s jurisdiction as prosecutor is linked to these specific items as well.
Manafort’s most recent motion to dismiss – filed in the District of Columbia federal court last week – wages a two-prong attack against the “arose or may arise directly from the investigation” language in Rosenstein’s order. Manafort claims that this language and the authority it granted were too broad in scope, and that Mueller should have instead been required to consult with the attorney general’s office for specific permission to investigate any matters beyond the Russia-Trump campaign connection.
Manafort also claims that the conduct charged in the indictments mostly pre-dated his work on the Trump campaign, which means it cannot have arisen out of the Russia-Trump campaign investigation.
If the federal judge accepts either of Manafort’s arguments, this will put Mueller on notice that any subsequent prosecutions not directly – or perhaps closely – related to the Russia-Trump campaign investigation will be subject to dismissal. This may cause Mueller to rethink the scope of future indictments, in the likely event that more are forthcoming.
For the Trump team, a Manafort victory would be nothing if not encouraging, particularly if Trump is at all concerned about any financial dealings he may have had with Russia prior to his candidacy. For all his feigned confidence over the eventual outcome, Trump is surely desperate to shed this investigation once and for all.
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
