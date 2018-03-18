Teen’s disabilities call for community support

The story of David Elam, 17, of Mulvane could be considered sad and hopeless. He has cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus, a developmental delay and a seizure disorder.
In times not too long past, several fates might have befallen him. His parents might have had abandoned him. This happened to Margaret of Castello in the early 14th Century. When she wasn’t cured of her blindness and extreme physical disabilities at an Italian shrine, her parents returned to their castle without her. (She later ministered to the sick, outcast and imprisoned.)
A generation ago, David might have been in a state hospital, like the now-closed one in Winfield, where children lay on mats all day and as late as 1968, boys entering puberty had their manhood surgically removed.
A combination of state and federal laws followed with a sea change in the public’s attitude toward the disabled, one we tend not to fully take credit for. (The Americans with Disabilities Act led to similar laws across the globe.).
Never miss a local story.
Because of these legal and social changes, David has always lived with his mother in Mulvane, where he is neither pitied nor scorned, but loved and cherished. He is a member of Circle of Friends at school. That’s a club where general students interact with those with special needs, promoting empathy and friendship. Teachers love working with him.
David lost his father quite young. But like most mothers of children with disabilities, Lisa Jaques Elam is dedicated to David. She told me her son loves “Cops” and “Sponge Bob Squarepants.” He is very fond of his 4-year-old cousin.
But the Elam home belongs to his grandfather. He is 89 and needs to sell the house to pay for his assisted living needs. He is not the bad guy and this is not a hopeless situation.
Lisa Elam and others have raised $43,680. She needs $35,000 more by March 31. I think the money will come in on time.
Kansans do crises well. If a farmer can’t harvest his crop, his neighbors will for him. If a family can’t quite pay for an unexpected funeral, fellow churchgoers will give what they can to help.
If you want to help, send a contribution to Carson Bank, PO Box 158, Mulvane, KS, 67110. You can make online donations at: youcaring.com
/lisaelam-1087495
David needs to be helped. He can be easily and, Lord willing, he will be.
David P. Rundle is a Wichita freelance journalist.
Comments