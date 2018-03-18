Solutions needed to fix perception of cuts to Wichita State’s Sunflower

The question of proposed funding cuts to The Sunflower, Wichita State University’s independent, student-led newspaper, has received a lot of news coverage and discussion both on campus and in the community.
People appear to agree that major universities have strong, student-run newspapers. The question then becomes how to fund them.
Because this is important to Wichita State and its long-term perception and recruitment, it also matters to the community.
Many of my mentors and colleagues over the years have a strong belief in bringing solutions to challenges like these. So as a community volunteer and communication consultant, I proposed a process to Wichita State’s Student Government Association. If they fully fund the student newspaper this year, I will volunteer my time to work with all groups on a solution.
Working together, we could design a longer-term solution that would address concerns or perceptions that any cuts this year, or any other year, are related to recent news coverage. As an example, Kansas State has a three-year funding cycle. This helps address concerns that additional student fee funding or cuts are in response to positive or negative perceptions of student government and university coverage. I’m certain there are other solutions to explore.
I’m sure other communication professionals would be happy to join the discussion. The reasons students on the review committee provided for the cuts include comparisons to other student newspapers and advertising sales. I’ve heard concern from colleagues that the students making the recommendation have been able to have the time for a full discussion or enough background to understand the complex market realities of advertising sales.
The student senators in SGA are tasked with allocating more than $9 million of their fellow students’ money and they also are full-time students, so every decision has limited discussion time. While this decision represents about one-tenth of 1 percent of that budget, it also could have long-term implications.
I’ve been proud to volunteer and support Wichita State throughout my career. I believe in its importance for development of its current students, the ability to recruit future students, and its economic impact on our overall community. The community cares, and I care enough to put my time to finding a solution.
Vera Bothner is co-founder of Bothner and Bradley strategic communications firm in Wichita.
