Letters to the Editor (March 17)

I’m an old guy raised in the 1960s. I remember watching protests during that time, thinking those people weren’t very patriotic.
Fortunately, history proved I was wrong. America is much better for the voices that shouted out during this turbulent time. Again this week, I watched new protesters, this time our children. Gathering, holding hands, waving signs, pleading for this country to change, pleading for the citizens and leaders to protect them and all of us against gun violence.
I will not make the same mistake again. I’m listening, I’m hearing them, I will speak out, I will vote for their cause. Back in the ’60s, the lyrics were “four dead in Ohio.” Today we have dozens of our children murdered in our schools. Again, they cry out for change.
America, it is time for new lyrics and more importantly for citizens and our leaders to see the tears and act. America can be much better. Listen to our children.
Terry Leiker, Wichita
I'm calling on Sens. Moran and Roberts to oppose the nomination of Gina Haspel for head of the CIA. She was directly involved in the torture of prisoners held at a CIA prison in Thailand. During the investigation of that torture operation, she destroyed evidence.
This woman is a war criminal and should be made to answer for her crimes against humanity. Last time I checked, torture was not an American value, or a Christian value, or a value held by any decent human, and that includes our president who advocated for torture and other war crimes during the campaign.
Haspel belongs in a prison cell and has no place in our government. I believe it is a moral imperative to oppose her nomination to CIA director.
Paul Collado, Wichita
With vast numbers of baby boomers approaching the last years of their lives, cremation has rapidly grown in popularity. Cremation annually uses enough non-renewable energy to drive a car to the moon and back 84 times.
Along with the consumption of carbon-based fuels, vast amounts of carbon-based pollution are discharged into the atmosphere.
Bio-cremation has been used by the Mayo Clinic and the University of Florida to dispose of human cadavers. The hydro-chemical procedure uses pressurized, heated water and potassium hydroxide to accelerate decomposition of the body to bone ash.
The resulting fluid can safely be flushed down a drain. The AH process inactivates bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms and likely has a safer chemical signature than waste water from other industrial facilities.
Kansas is one of 14 states that currently allow the process, but its use is not widely practiced, possibly because people are unaware of its advantages, including significant cost savings, when compared to burial or conventional cremation.
If we want to consider this means of disposing of our remains, we must make more people aware of the option and request it of our funeral service providers.
Cheryl Riley, Potwin
