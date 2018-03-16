NAFTA negotiations require nuance

Globally, 197 countries buy Kansas-made goods and services, with our top three exports being aerospace parts, wheat and beef. There is without a doubt something to be said about the reliability and quality of Kansas-made products because the demand for our goods is worldwide.
To be frank, we cannot use the livelihood of hardworking Kansas producers as a bargaining chip during trade negotiations. If we were to totally withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement, we could literally see entire towns across rural Kansas close up shop. That said, in the same way we had to modernize our outdated tax code, we have to realize our current trade agreement is outdated and needs improvement to better protect U.S. interests in certain sectors of the economy.
These negotiations have been tough, and at times nerve-racking, but I can assure you, despite the media reports, our negotiators are moving the ball. They are keeping these talks to close to the vest, but I want to relay what I am seeing. And that is progress. Recently I had the opportunity to travel with members of the House Ways and Means Committee to Mexico City, where we had the seventh round of NAFTA negotiations. In these closed-door meetings, we had the tough conversations that needed to be had with leaders from Canada and Mexico. We discussed concerns we had with some of our U.S. industry partners as well. But I write this to tell you the good news. Not once during these talks did any country mention withdrawal.
Some of the changes addressed in the meetings were America’s access in Canada for our dairy producers and implementing stronger rules on e-commerce — after all, most of the internet as we know it didn’t exist when the agreement was signed. But in seeking leverage to improve NAFTA and other agreements, we must use a surgical approach. Let’s use a scalpel that will precisely fix the portions that are broken, not a chainsaw.
President Trump knows how important this trade deal is to Kansas and rural America, and I will continue to encourage him to take a scalpel, not a sledgehammer to this current agreement. U.S. ag exports to our NAFTA partners have increased nearly five-fold since the agreement was signed. Mexico is our No. 1 market for U.S. wheat, corn, and dairy. It is No. 2 for pork and soy. And number three for beef. All products that we produce in spades in the Sunflower State.
NAFTA’s gains go beyond agriculture — exports of all merchandise have doubled. One-third of Kansas exports go to our NAFTA partners with aircraft and aerospace parts totaling almost $2 billion of our goods. We now export more manufactured goods to Canada and Mexico than the next 10 largest markets combined.
I know exactly how serious these trade negotiations are, which is why I made this trip, to share the dependency that Kansas has on this agreement. While I don’t understand negotiating tactics, I do trust that we share a common goal — a modernized agreement that is fair to all concerned. As long as we stick to that goal, I find a reason for hope. It is always darkest just before the dawn.
Dr. Roger Marshall represents the Kansas 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
