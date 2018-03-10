Coffeyville anti-Tyson group tries to regain momentum of earlier Kansas efforts

Senate Bill 405 passed a preliminary vote in the Kansas House on Friday, thrilling some folks in Coffeyville and scaring others.
The bill would allow poultry farm operators to house many more birds before having to obtain a state permit that would require them to be a minimum distance from property lines. A pro-poultry move.
A final vote is scheduled for Monday, and with approval it would go to Gov. Jeff Colyer for a signature.
It’s as if the Legislature didn’t see the strong opposition to Tyson Foods building a plant near Tonganoxie, which created a backlash so strong last fall that area leaders changed their minds and withdrew an agreement with the company.
Never miss a local story.
Both chambers’ votes on SB 405 scream that Kansas is open for chicken business — and the waste, disposal and water concerns that come with it.
Former Coffeyville City Commissioner Justin Martin would like to re-create the opposition that sprouted in Tonganoxie and continued, to a smaller extent, in Sedgwick County before county commissioners and the Greater Wichita Partnership stopped pursuing Tyson (for financial reasons and not opposition reasons, they said).
“When you tell me 1,300 jobs are coming to town, that does sound like a great idea,” Martin said. “Then I went ahead and did the Google searching and realized it’s not something we should want here.”
That, though, depends on who you talk to in Coffeyville and Montgomery County.
Coffeyville had more than 17,000 residents in the 1940s through 1960s, but has seen a slow and steady decline in 50 years — a 2016 survey had 9,539 residents.
The 2015 loss of a 600-job Amazon distribution warehouse and a 200-job Southwire wire-making company hit the county hard.
Unlike Sedgwick County, basking lately in strong jobs news, Coffeyville leaders think an infusion of jobs and workers associated with chicken processing is vital to the county.
“We’ve recouped about 20 percent of those jobs with current businesses expanding, but having so many new jobs in the county would be great, and we believe other businesses would follow,” said Trisha Purdon, executive director of the economic development group Montgomery County Action Council.
But leaders could be more up front with making their case to residents.
Martin and Susan Correll, two organizers in the No Tyson in Montgomery County group, said the only two public meetings about a possible Tyson plant have been directed toward residents interested in becoming chicken farm operators.
Purdon said the second meeting was open to anyone, but acknowledged her reluctance in holding public meetings.
“We don’t want to have one person control the mic for an hour and no one gets to voice (opinions),” she said. “Town halls have typically been unsuccessful.”
That’s short-sighted. City and county leaders, elected and unelected, have a duty to hear from residents on all sides of the proposal. Opponents have legitimate environmental worries and aren’t being heard. Martin and Correll said it’s gone as far as anti-Tyson residents receiving phone calls from poultry-plant supporters, trying to change minds.
“What they’re trying to achieve is to shut you up,” Martin said.
Purdon said she didn’t know of Tyson’s timeline for a decision on Montgomery County, Concordia in north-central Kansas, or neither. A recent announcement about a new Tennessee plant put a Kansas plant on the back burner, though the poultry processing bill likely heading for the governor’s desk next week may get things moving again.
“Coffeyville kind of has a history of whenever it wants something, it gets done,” Martin said. “We’ve got a stadium that rivals Pittsburg State up on the hill, and from what I heard nobody wanted it.
“Stuff like that just gets pushed through. So here comes the big thing, Tyson. We’re trying to be the opposition.”
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
Comments