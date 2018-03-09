Be wary when the state says it’s for local solutions

Two weeks ago, Gov. Jeff Colyer attended a meeting of American governors, called together by President Trump to address the issue of gun violence. When asked in a radio interview about his impressions of the meeting, and about the continuing national argument about guns, Colyer repeatedly emphasized that he was interested in searching for “local” solutions.
Specifically referring to the idea that what might be appropriate in western Kansas, or in Topeka or Kansas City, might not be appropriate elsewhere, he stated plainly that, at least when it comes to “limiting gun purchases or arming teachers or anything in between,” he didn’t think there was any “specific, statewide thing to do.”
In fact, in a follow-up to that interview, he even claimed that while he was personally intrigued by Trump’s idea that schoolteachers could be paid extra to arm themselves and get training in preparation for the next school shooting, in the end “local school districts should make the call,” not the national or state government.
Now, you might consider all this wise and responsible, or you might consider it foolish and dangerous. But what you can’t call it is consistent. Remember it was Colyer’s administration, while lieutenant governor, which forbade Kansas municipal governments and other local bodies, including state universities, from interpreting state laws regarding the concealed carry and open carry of firearms in accordance with local needs and preferences.
Never miss a local story.
So, yes, the governor supports local decisions. But apparently, unless he’s suddenly changing his tune (and he’s not; Colyer again rejected lawmakers revisiting local governments passing gun restrictions) , then it appears the only local decisions that really count are those which the National Rifle Association supports.
This isn’t surprising, of course. Kansas is a pretty conservative state, and Republican politicians around here likely see only positives coming their way when they show support for the NRA. (It’s worth noting that former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer, a Democratic candidate for governor, is targeting in his campaign this unfunded mandate in the form of millions in increased insurance costs, which Brownback and Colyer forced upon Kansas cities by robbing them of local judgments about guns.)
The more important point is the fact that when particular Americans speak of “local solutions,” what they frequently mean isn’t “local democracy,” but rather “states’ rights,” and specifically the rights of states which support whatever causes they prefer, and which elect the sort of politicians they like.
This isn’t solely a Republican thing, to be sure; liberals (immigration or gay rights) and conservatives (citizenship or health care) alike are happy to selectively re-interpret the Constitution so as to prioritize what Washington or Topeka or Wichita does, just so long as their preferred policies are the ones enacted.
When it comes to guns though, a Republican party – or at least a Kansas Republican party – which simultaneously insists on loving small, local government, but not letting local city governments decide for themselves, is likely to be with us for a long time.
Dr. Russell Fox is a political-science professor at Friends University.
Comments