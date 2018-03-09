Graham wouldn’t want his own holiday

There’s a petition stampeding through cyberspace calling for a national holiday in honor of Billy Graham. One person can and should put a stop to it.
Graham died Feb. 21 and was celebrated for nine days like no American I’ve seen celebrated, but for the occasional late president.
There was massive media coverage of virtually every happening or aspect of Graham’s passing.
In Washington, thousands visited as Graham lay in repose in the Capitol Rotunda. Graham was the fourth private citizen accorded this honor.
He was visited after his passing by former U.S. presidents and the current one, just as he visited and in some way ministered to every president back to Harry Truman. He was unquestionably Christian conservative; still, his praise was sung across party lines.
Government’s recognition of Graham the celebrated reverend should cease because the humble follower of Christ knew the last thing Jesus himself cared about was recognition.
No one would know better than Graham’s own reverend son Franklin how the senior reverend would have felt about all the ceremony the past 10 days. Franklin allowed last week that Billy Graham would be embarrassed by all the focus on him, tweeting specifically that his father “would not be comfortable with all of the attention in the Rotunda.”
No man who would choose a plain pine box made by prison inmates as his final earthly resting place — who would choose a simple field stone for his grave marker and the words, “Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ” — could possibly want to see his followers fawning over him as fans, petitioning government for a holiday in his name.
The man whom I’m sure would put a stop to all this holiday talk is, unfortunately, the man whom all this holiday talk is about.
But Franklin, a few words from you could put this petition business into perspective, and to rest, right now.
