Wichita becomes more and more a city on the move

Wichita has it going on! There are so many ways in our community to be active and have fun doing it. While many think being active is hard work and has to be mundane, Wichita makes it easy to be active where we live, learn, earn, play and pray.
Studies show that regular physical activity reduces the risk for depression, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, stroke, and certain kinds of cancer. That, coupled with the stress-reducing benefits of moving more, there are so many reasons to explore all that Wichita has to offer.
Bike Share ICT is one of our great city’s newest amenities. With 105 bikes in 21 locations, getting around Wichita has become even easier. Bike Share ICT is Wichita’s very own bike transportation system that is mainly located in the city’s core. An annual membership costs less than a tank of gas and provides the community with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. Become a member and enjoy the ride!
Everything looks different at 10 mph versus 40, so consider hopping on one of Wichita’s more than 100 miles of bicycle paths, lanes and other bicycle facilities. Many of the paths travel through and along scenic areas, such as the Arkansas River.
If you are looking for more ways to be active outside, don’t forget about Wichita’s 144 parks, including 5,007 acres of park land. Whether you are into tennis, shooting hoops, pickle ball, swinging or swimming, all facets of recreation can be found in Wichita’s parks that add beauty and enrichment to the lives of all of our residents.
Be a change agent in your own part of Wichita! Walk like a Wichitan and start a walking club where you work, participate in Wheels to Worship during National Bike Month in May, be sure to attend our community’s second annual Open Streets ICT on Sept. 23 in downtown. Walk with our city’s mayor for Walk-A-Longwell the last Wednesday of the month and give your suggestions on how to make Wichita more walkable. Suggest that kids in school be rewarded with extra recess or walking breaks instead of snacks for being caught “doing the right thing” or just commit to trying a new Wichita adventure every month in 2018.
Wichita is making it easier for daily opportunities to be active and most of them are free or affordable, so take advantage of all our community has to offer. Try something new, don’t miss a thing, and make plans to celebrate Wichita’s 148th birthday on July 25 by being outside. Look for more information soon at www.hwcwichita.org. Now get out and get moving!
Becky Tuttle is chairwoman of the Health and Wellness Coalition of Wichita.
Comments