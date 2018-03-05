It’s time to get out and enjoy Wichita

At Visit Wichita, we believe Wichita is a must-visit Midwest destination. We love Wichita and tell as many people as possible about our amazing city.
Food Network star Alton Brown openly praises Wichita. He says it’s in his overall top 10 and his favorite Midwestern town. ESPN writer Myron Medcalf calls Wichita’s dining scene “the best surprise in the Midwest.” Travel writers, who tour the country and have made a stop in Wichita, love it, too.
▪ Melody Pittman of whereverimayroamblog.com put Wichita on the top of her “favorite travels of 2017” list, saying, “Wichita tops my list this year for the biggest surprise and my most recommended US city to visit.”
▪ Liz Mays of eatmovemake.com said in her recently-published article that Wichita is one of the “best-kept secrets of the Midwest,” insisting Wichita needs to be on everyone’s travel bucket list.
Never miss a local story.
All you have to do is spend a few minutes with #iloveWichita to see a whole lot of other visitors (and Wichitans) also adore Wichita.
There’s always been a lot to see and do – right in our own backyard. From Wichita’s iconic Keeper of the Plains to our impressive cultural arts and world-class museums, our city has much to love. Sedgwick County Zoo is the state’s most-visited outdoor attraction and has developed into one of the country’s top-ranked zoos. Visitors to Tanganyika Wildlife Park often can’t believe they are in Kansas experiencing so many intimate animal encounters.
Exploring Wichita’s core is lively, fun and ever-changing. From craft breweries, shops, urban art and eateries to the free and charming Q-Line Trolley, downtown Wichita is a destination in itself.
This year, there are even more ways to play in our city. Exploration Place recently opened Design Build Fly, giving Wichita a truly unique aviation attraction that is a must-see for residents and visitors alike. Museum of World Treasures unveiled Ivan’s Playhouse and announced that Ivan, the third-largest T. rex in the country, is officially a permanent resident. Mark Arts opened the doors to a 40,000-square-foot, prairie-style arts center and added culinary arts to its offerings.
Coming this spring, paddleboat and other rentals will be available on the Arkansas River and opening Memorial Day weekend in Derby is Field Station Dinosaurs. This new attraction will include more than 30 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, miniature golf and a ropes course making this attraction truly unique to our region.
With so many ways to play in Wichita, now is the time to get out and enjoy our city and experience firsthand why Wichita is a must-visit destination.
Susie Santo is president and CEO of Visit Wichita.
Comments