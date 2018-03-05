Getting out and playing in Wichita

Wichita Park and Recreation offers classes and activities for all ages, which will keep you active all year long. Get Fit Wichita is a series of fitness classes offered in an outdoor setting for free. You can try a spinning class in the spring at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium or Yoga in Riverside Park in June.
The river will come alive again this summer and fall with the Floatin’ on the River series. Individuals will take a leisurely float down the river with kayaks and stand up paddle boards. Look for registration to begin in May.
You can ride a horse at Pawnee Prairie Park with a guided tour. These trips will be offered all summer. Tennis is a great way to get back into shape and burn off some stress. We offer many tennis classes at the Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center. Other offerings include coed youth lacrosse, fencing, coed rugby, adult kickball, men’s flag football and, of course, golf at one of our five public courses.
Wichita Park & Recreation also offers many events starting in the spring and runs through the end of year; many events will take place in various parks throughout Wichita and are family friendly and free to attend such as movies in the park, water splash days and activities sites with our mobile recreation station.
Open Streets ICT is coming back for the second year in September. This large community event promotes walking and biking through Downtown Wichita along Douglas with no motor vehicles allowed on the street. You and your family will enjoy a day full of activities along the 4.2-mile stretch of Douglas.
If you want camps, we’ve got camps. Boston Recreation Center is offering Messy Science specialty camp. Edgemoor, Orchard and Linwood recreation centers offer Kid Konnection this spring. Summer camps will be taking registration soon and our summer camps are fun and keep the kids busy with many field trips. In the summer, eight pools and several splash pads will be open to cool you off
Don’t forget to register for recreation classes designed for tots, youth, adults and active adults and seniors. Wichita has eight recreation centers and offers a variety of fitness, sports, health and wellness programs, specialty and hobby classes. You can register for classes and keep up-to-date on all the events by visiting the Park and Recreation section of wichita.gov.
You will be seeing some changes and improvements in our parks. Stryker Sports Complex is getting an upgrade and we are adding a new park, Pracht Wetlands, that is located near Maize Road. We are also making upgrades at Pawnee Prairie Park and Naftzger Park. These changes and upgrades will increase the usage of the parks and support a higher quality of life.
Troy Houtman is director of the Wichita Department of Parks and Recreation.
