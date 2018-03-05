Universities meet evolving need of employers

Friends University offers programs and expertise in cyber security, health science, special education, business, computer information, music performance education, family therapy, spiritual formation and many other fields.
Wichita State is known for its engineering and entrepreneurship programs. Community colleges offer associate degrees and a head start on four-year programs. Wichita Area Technical College trains students in sheet metal, robotics, health care and more, filling essential needs in aviation, manufacturing and other businesses.
Some students seek the environment a Christian school like Friends University can provide. Some prefer the one-on-one support of a smaller campus, while others choose a big state school. Others seek technical training so they can get right to work.
They are all important pieces of Wichita’s diverse system of private colleges, community colleges, technical schools and a state university. Together, with their ability to meet each student’s individual needs, they can address the evolving needs of our employers and economy.
Wichita area colleges and universities are accustomed to adapting to the economic landscape. Right now, institutions are responding to Spirit AeroSystems’ big hiring ramp-up. An interrelated part of that challenge is where Friends and Wichita’s other institutions fit in. Many of the 1,000 employees Spirit plans to hire in the next couple years are production workers, but those jobs require support in numerous ways.
Health care is one, as statistics from last year bear out, showing nearly as many area jobs available in this field as in manufacturing. Education, engineering and high-tech are others. For example, Friends has added bachelor’s and master’s degrees in cyber security, helping companies fend off threats to their data – and possibly yours. In response to the needs of school districts, we’ve increased our elementary education and special education offerings.
Higher education is critical to helping our community make up lost ground. Wichita trails comparable cities such as Omaha, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the percentage of adults who have a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to a report by analyst and Wichita native James Chung. Those degrees matter, with every 1 percent increase in college attainment adding $273 to the median income of everyone in the city, Chung found. We are well positioned to make up that ground, as education costs less here than in many parts of the country.
Higher education isn’t just an economic equation, though. Friends and other colleges contribute immensely to the arts, culture and vibrancy of our city. The Singing Quakers and our university’s Jazz Festival – which turned 25 this year – are just two examples.
Higher education’s economic and quality-of-life contributions play a vital role in making Wichita a place where young people want to stay or come to. That’s an investment worth making.
Dr. Amy Bragg Carey is president of Friends University.
