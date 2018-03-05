Solutions for school attacks are elusive

We are a nation divided, but there is still at least one proposition we can all agree upon: We must stop the attacks on our schoolchildren.
On the heels of the Parkland, Fla., tragedy, a 53-year-old social studies teacher in Dalton, Ga., barricaded himself in a classroom last week before firing a bullet through the exterior window. This is surely not what President Trump had in mind when he floated the prospect of arming our teachers with firearms inside classrooms, but Trump’s idea never warranted serious consideration anyway.
It is true that we are in dire need of pragmatic solutions, but any pragmatist could see that turning math teachers into guerilla fighters would be riddled with grave pitfalls. If you have doubts about this, try drafting a realistic law authorizing firearm engagement in school classrooms and see how far you get.
The problem with identifying a solution is that even the most serious and common-sense proposals garner valid objections. We toss ideas around constantly, and our debates tend to revolve around Second Amendment considerations. Any proposal will thus fall into one of two general categories: gun control solutions and Second Amendment solutions. Let’s quickly examine both.
Gun control advocates talk about pulling AR-15s and other assault-style weapons from the marketplace. A decade ago, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed that the right to “keep and bear arms” is an individual right unconnected to service in militias, and that citizens may possess firearms for lawful use – including for self-defense – in the home. While many gun control laws are still legal, stripping law-abiding citizens of their chosen firearms is unlikely to pass constitutional muster.
As long as these weapons are allowed to remain in homes, it will be difficult to prevent them from being used illegally outside the home by killers who are bent on destruction and impervious to the consequences. Private gun-sale transactions are largely unregulated, but even if the laws were more stringent, the logistics of enforcing them would prove quite formidable. In sum, objective data and analysis fail to show that removing AR-15s and other assault-style weapons from the equation is either legal or practical.
Meanwhile, Second Amendment advocates have proposed a wide range of alternative ideas. Some propose that school security be modeled after modern airport screenings. But the costs of instituting these systems in the more than 98,000 public schools across America would be staggering. And a recent Homeland Security Inspector General report revealed that undercover investigators were able to get through security checkpoints with fake explosives and other potential weapons in 67 of 70 tests. School assailants do not only use guns, and if TSA-type screenings moved to schools, future attackers would simply resort to using these alternative weapons.
Others propose adding more armed guards or simple metal detectors. But nearly half of our public schools already employ at least one full- or part-time law enforcement officer, and metal detectors have not proven effective in protecting students from victimization – likely for the same reasons that TSA-type screenings are ineffective.
The upshot of all this problem identifying is that there is not one blanket, effective method of preventing future attacks on schools. Even if we could somehow eradicate assault weapons from the marketplace, they would still surface. And future killers would also resort to using other weapons and explosive devices, which would evade traditional security measures – or even enhanced ones.
We need a comprehensive, multi-faceted plan to take assault weapons out of killers’ hands and prevent them from evading security with alternative weapons and other explosive devices. If our leaders can at least acknowledge this fact, and stop pretending that some isolated solution exists, they will be more successful at actually doing something tangible to protect our children.
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
