Kansans deserve responsible gun laws

When I first joined the Kansas Army National Guard at age 20, I was trained to safely use different kinds of high-powered, automatic weapons. Years later as a Sergeant and Captain in the Reserves, I trained hundreds of our soldiers to use these powerful weapons. Our military has the most advanced firearms in the world, but I know how easily they can be misused, accidentally discharged, and how fast they can be fired with devastating results.
Our country has witnessed all too frequently the use of military-style weapons to maim, murder and destroy innocent life. This nation must have a national conversation now to reduce the frequency and lethality of these massacres. Guns don’t kill people, but they make it very easy, especially when untrained and unvetted citizens can legally acquire them, buy large-capacity magazines such as banana clips and drum magazines and attach a bump stock. They commence fighting a war in our neighborhood schools, businesses (such as at Excel in Hesston), and places of worship.
As Governor, I will support and sign a law banning bump stocks from sale in Kansas – a device that turns a rifle into an automatic weapon.
As Governor, I will support and sign a law repealing the permission to carry weapons onto a college campus.
As Governor, I will support additional resources for mental health programs, including expanding Medicaid, with the goal of keeping Kansas safe.
As Governor, I will support and sign a law that repeals the massive unfunded mandate from Kansas legislators in 2014 that required local governments – including small county governments without a large tax-base – to allow carrying weapons inside their public buildings, unless they wish to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars for metal detectors and full-time security personnel. In Wichita in 2014, it was estimated that it would cost $14 million every year to restrict firearms in all 107 city-owned buildings. This law must be repealed, unless the Kansas Legislature wishes to put money where their mandates are.
As a retired member of our military, I fully understand the role powerful high-tech weapons play in keeping this country safe. I own firearms, have used them to hunt all my adult life, and I will always honor our Kansas hunting and firearm ownership traditions. But we must come together to find responsible solutions to end the misuse of these weapons that are leading to massacre.
We deserve to live in a nation that is free from fear that our children will be attacked in a classroom, that we will have to shield our coworkers from a stream of bullets, and that we are unsafe when we bow our heads in our places of worship.
Carl Brewer is a candidate for Kansas governor and the former mayor of Wichita.
