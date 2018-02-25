Magic of ‘Black Panther’ reflected in Ron Walters’ work

Lost in the wonder of Marvel’s latest blockbuster, “Black Panther,” I thought about Wichita’s own Ronald Walters – and not only because one of his former Howard University students, Atlantic writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, was the lead writer in “Black Panther” comics that likely influenced the film.
But more because director Ryan Coogler’s sweeping fantasy engenders a black liberation reality Walters spent a lifetime attempting to realize – from organizing the first successful student-led sit-in here in 1958 to a life of relentless advocacy, stilled in 2010.
When the film’s Princess Shuri called a U.S. counterintelligence operative, “colonizer,” for example, I thought of Walters’ important work in South Africa after Apartheid’s collapse.
The inclusion in the film of the white, South African character Ulysses Klaue with his Dutch, Afrikaans accent – offered a not-so-subtle dig at that country’s brutal and racist policies. The irony of the boorish Klaue calling technologically advanced Wakandans “savages” wasn’t lost on me, either.
Why is this colonization theme so important? Black Panther’s Wakanda represents a what-might-have-been Africa had it held colonialists at bay and retained its natural resources.
The Ecologist reported in 2016 that 101 British corporations with mining operations in 37 African countries control more than $1 trillion of Africa’s key mineral resources, most notably, gold, diamonds, copper, oil, gas, and coal. And that’s just Great Britain.
With such resources, T’Challa’s fictional wealth isn’t much of a stretch.
Walters worked toward that “what might have been” world for most of his life. His father wrote countless letters to The Eagle and his mother was a civil rights investigator. He seemingly had no choice.
Read any of his books, from “White Nationalism, Black Interests,” to “Freedom is Not Enough,” to “Pan Africanism in the African Diaspora,” to “South Africa and the Bomb,” and it’s clear what Walters wanted for Africa and its progeny.
Walters served as a deputy campaign manager and as an advisor for the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s presidential bids, appeared regularly on CNN as a political analyst and helped found the Congressional Black Caucus.
But his commitment ran deeper than politics.
His wife, Pat Walters, who lives in the Washington D.C. area, told me last fall that Nelson Mandela called their home when her husband passed away. At his funeral, Coates, the “World of Wakanda” writer, indicated he and his father, who worked in Howard’s Moorland-Spingarn Research Center, revered Ron.
Shortly before lung cancer forced him to his bed, Mrs. Walters said Ron accepted an invitation to speak in the Mississippi Delta. She knew she couldn’t stop him but asked anyway why he needed to go.
“If my people need me in any way, I have to be there,” he told her. “He did the ‘Ron’ thing, and left.”
But when he arrived, an anxious pastor denied him entry into the church, so he humbly spoke from the sidewalk, in pouring rain, for hours, answering questions and organizing a resistance.
“He came home and went to bed for three days,” Pat said. “I was so worried. In all the years we’d been together, he’d never done that before.”
He died months later.
The African social contract – “I am because we are and we are because I am” – powered Walters’ life and the movie, from the fire-breathing Eric Killmonger wanting to arm oppressed Africans everywhere, to Queen-to-be Nakia whose conscience wouldn’t allow her to live as royalty and not address widespread suffering outside the kingdom.
Walters saw a nobility in the diaspora – a nobility reflected in his life, in his work, and in this stunning film which lifts the veil which has long obscured Africa’s beauty and its ascent.
Mark McCormick is executive director of the Kansas African American Museum in Wichita.
