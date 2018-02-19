Medicaid expansion is not a long-term solution

The human heart pumps oxygen-rich blood and not health care policy, but advocacy groups pushing Medicaid expansion suggest it should do both.
They claim that subsidized health insurance for all adults with household income up to 138 percent of the poverty level is a “moral issue.” What could be bad, they ask rhetorically, about insuring 150,000 more Kansans and taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding? In their view, being compassionate and protecting more of our citizens from illness and injury can never be wrong, so no well-intentioned lawmaker could ever oppose expansion.
If advocates of Medicaid expansion want to keep discussions on the front burner while the ACA is still the law of the land, then by all means, let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work. But if we’re being responsible about protecting the long-term health of our population, our analysis should not begin and end with what is right or wrong in the short term. We must get down into the minutiae, where problems tend to get solved. Down in the minutiae, it becomes clear that those who question the long-term societal benefits of Medicaid expansion are not just posturing.
The issue can be studied from several angles, but discussed most frequently are the ostensible benefits of expansion to rural hospitals across the state. Rural hospitals sit alongside churches and schools as the pillars of our smaller communities. When a rural hospital fails, the entire community feels the ripple effects – workplace insurance premiums jump due to the inaccessibility of emergency care, recruiting new workers becomes more difficult without a hospital in town, and the extended hospital trips for EMS create the need for more emergency responders, more ambulances and larger stations.
Never miss a local story.
Expansion advocates say it’s absurd for the state to decline so much federal funding, and it is true that Kansas has lost over $1.7 billion dollars in available funding to date, which could help rural hospitals in the short-term. But there is more to the story. The state’s contributions to the Medicaid program will grow over time while federal funding decreases, and the federal government’s Disproportionate Share Hospital Allotments – additional payments to hospitals that provide high volumes of uncompensated care – are set to be phased-out as part of the ACA’s overall movement toward Medicaid expansion. The Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission reports that incremental reductions in federal DSH allotments will amount to $2 billion in 2018 and ultimately increase to $8 billion by 2025. On a national level, 27.3% of hospitals receiving DSH allotments are rural hospitals.
Meanwhile, hospitals receiving Medicare funding are also obligated to comply with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, which means that many rural hospitals in the state are providing uncompensated medical screening examinations and stabilizing treatments to scores of uninsured patients. Larger hospitals must accept appropriate transfers of these same patients once the rural hospitals have provided stabilizing care. According to the American Hospital Association, uncompensated care accounts for 6 percent of total hospital costs.
Let’s reconcile these facts. It was the ACA which sparked Medicaid expansion, leading to additional federal funding for participating states. However, this funding will decline steadily over the years. In the meantime, federal funding for hospitals providing high volumes of uncompensated care will also decrease under this same program, and while these hospitals – rural ones included – are getting paid less for treating uninsured or underinsured patients, they also continue to have EMTALA requirements imposed on them by the federal government. The federal funding Kansas would receive by expanding Medicaid must be viewed in the context of these other federal programs. When national health care policy is viewed holistically, it’s hard to see how any rural hospital avoids being crushed under the weight of our government.
The cash influx from Medicaid expansion may help rural hospitals in the short-term, but if we are worried about long-term sustainability and quality of care, we should stop looking for Band-Aids and devote our efforts to finding permanent solutions. Insuring more Kansans is a wonderful objective, but it won’t help much if we don’t protect the health care institutions themselves.
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
Comments