Letters to the Editor remain a view of the readers’ world

As The Eagle’s community engagement editor for eight months, I’ve made some conclusions about the letters we publish (and don’t publish).
Letter writers make up one of the paper’s best features. Readers who take time to share their opinions, and have the guts to put their names to them, are special people. They own their ideas and offer them to the world.
Some letters can be negative, critical or downright nasty. That’s to be expected; human nature tends to focus on what’s wrong in life instead of what’s right. But we want to hear from readers who point out the good things happening in the community. There’s great pride and enthusiasm for the city – show us how you see it with a letter.
While we try to publish an even mix of conservative and liberal letters, it’s not always possible. Letters with a liberal viewpoint have recently arrived more frequently than conservative letters (and nonpartisan letters). This may be because, as mentioned above, critical letters outnumber supportive letters and Republicans control the presidency, Congress, the governor’s office and both chambers in the Statehouse. We’d like more GOP supporters to write with their views.
We hear often from the same writers, and we love them. But we’d also like to hear from a wider selection of readers who have thoughts about community issues.
So here’s my plea: Help us create a more representative sample of our readership and community by writing an occasional letter. Criticism is fine, support (not hyperbole) is fine, ideas and perspective are best.
Republicans, Democrats, independents, let’s hear from you. An election season is heading our way. Tell us what issues are important and who represents your viewpoints.
Remember our ground rules:
▪ Send by email to letters@wichitaeagle.com, or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, 67202. (Email is highly preferred.)
▪ No more than 200 words, and we count them all. Think you can’t make a point in 200 words? Remember Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address was 274 words. You can make your point in three-quarters of a Gettysburg address.
▪ Include your full name, address, city and phone number for verification, though only your name and city are published.
