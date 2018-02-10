Letters to the Editor (Feb. 10)

Public university doesn’t need private school
It is disappointing to see that the Eagle editorial board supports the new private school on public property at Wichita State University. That is issue No. 1: Public schools are supported by the public, private schools are supported by the priorities and decisions made by private individuals.
There seems to be support by university officials for the “innovation” offered by this new school: no grades, no teachers, led by child interest and so on. None of these “initiatives” are new.
Now that the state of Kansas has eliminated tenure for public school teachers, it is more difficult for teachers to follow their own knowledge and experience in the classroom. Tenured positions are being phased out at WSU, too. It is devastating to think of all the struggles that people went through to establish tenure, which removes teaching positions from politics; and the harsh struggles people went through to establish WSU first as a municipal, then as a state public university. Isn’t public education a major foundation for America?
The university still has a board of trustees. Is it really going to allow this erosion of the public university they represent to continue?
Dorothy K. Billings, Wichita
The reality about tax cuts
The myth that cutting federal taxes is good for the economy is just that, a myth. For if there was a kernel of truth to this theory, why haven’t we seen it?
Under President Reagan, the gross domestic product averaged 3.5 percent, but under President Carter, it averaged almost as good, or about 3.3 percent.
As for the Republican argument that the Reagan tax cuts actually increased federal revenues, the Reagan-era revenues of 18.2 percent of GDP were in line with the 40-year average of GDP at the time, or 18 percent.
What the Reagan tax cuts did accomplish was a burgeoning national debt, with an annual deficit of 2.6 percent of GDP in 1981, 6 percent by 1983, and 5 percent for 1984, 1985 and 1986. All would have been far worse if Reagan hadn’t raised taxes 11 times.
Now, GOP leaders in Washington have placed our economy in the same leaky boat by once again cutting federal revenues with promises that these cuts will somehow grow our economy out of the current federal debt of $21.6 trillion.
Michal Betz, Wichita
El Dorado prison problems
Inmates at El Dorado Correctional Facility are feeling the shortage of prison personnel. Cleaning and other routine jobs are being rescheduled, so once-a-week jobs are becoming once every two weeks. Towels and other supplies are limited.
Guards and other personnel work longer hours, to the point they are angry — throwing away inmates’ belongings like letters and childrens’ drawings.
Yes, inmates have committed crimes and have to pay for these crimes, but they still have some rights. These things and others are the cause for the unrest. I hope the media will look into these things. Little things build up and cause more problems.
Elaine Pinkston, Lyons
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
