Cathleen Decker: Chaos, division and disruption in national politics

Neighbor films scene from across the street immediately after 'swat' shooting

This video, provided by Nicole Davis, was taken from across the street from where Andrew Finch was shot and killed by Wichita police responding to a fake call at the address. Davis began shooting the video from her iPhone approximately one to two minutes after hearing a shot. The time stamp on the video is 6:38 p.m. The noise in the video comes from a police dog near Davis’s home. (Video courtesy of Nicole Davis)