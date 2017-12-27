Opinion Line (Dec. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Please, don’t print any more details regarding poor little Evan Brewer. It just keeps getting worse and worse, and it is unbearable.
If larger fireworks identifies your independence, you probably do not understand what independence really is.
Never miss a local story.
What right do the Sedgwick County commissioners who voted for it have giving away taxpayer money to support “Doc,” which should remain a privately supported project?
Very odd that Opinion Line commenters claim that blue states don’t pay their fair share of federal taxes. Actually the exact opposite is true. Red states are all welfare queens, driving Cadillacs on Uncle Sugar’s gravy. Go ahead, Google it.
Fireworks are wonderful in a controlled environment. My neighbors and I had to call the fireworks number several times this year and nothing was done. We put out several grass fires with garden hoses.
By what twisted logic can a manufacturer of a product be held responsible because someone used it improperly?
The tax bill passing in Congress is a reminder of the fact that our representatives and senators are not there to represent us. The majority of Americans did not want the bill to pass. Yet it did.
In my younger days, any unwanted sexual touching was rewarded with a face-slap — and that usually ended it.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments