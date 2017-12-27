Opinion Columns & Blogs

Opinion Line (Dec. 27)

December 27, 2017 03:53 AM

UPDATED December 26, 2017 04:11 PM

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com

Please, don’t print any more details regarding poor little Evan Brewer. It just keeps getting worse and worse, and it is unbearable.

If larger fireworks identifies your independence, you probably do not understand what independence really is.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What right do the Sedgwick County commissioners who voted for it have giving away taxpayer money to support “Doc,” which should remain a privately supported project?

Very odd that Opinion Line commenters claim that blue states don’t pay their fair share of federal taxes. Actually the exact opposite is true. Red states are all welfare queens, driving Cadillacs on Uncle Sugar’s gravy. Go ahead, Google it.

Fireworks are wonderful in a controlled environment. My neighbors and I had to call the fireworks number several times this year and nothing was done. We put out several grass fires with garden hoses.

By what twisted logic can a manufacturer of a product be held responsible because someone used it improperly?

The tax bill passing in Congress is a reminder of the fact that our representatives and senators are not there to represent us. The majority of Americans did not want the bill to pass. Yet it did.

In my younger days, any unwanted sexual touching was rewarded with a face-slap — and that usually ended it.

Join the conversation

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jayd Kirby explains second-half turn around at Cactus Bowl

    Jayd Kirby explains second-half turn around at Cactus Bowl

Jayd Kirby explains second-half turn around at Cactus Bowl

Jayd Kirby explains second-half turn around at Cactus Bowl 0:37

Jayd Kirby explains second-half turn around at Cactus Bowl
Dominique Heath on his Cactus Bowl touchdown 0:27

Dominique Heath on his Cactus Bowl touchdown
K-State center Adam Holtorf talks Cactus Bowl win 1:14

K-State center Adam Holtorf talks Cactus Bowl win

View More Video