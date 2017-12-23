Opinion Line (Dec. 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The “specialness” of any site downtown on the Arkansas River has pretty much gone down the toilet for most of us. So yeah, build another ugly apartment building and a hotel on the Delano side, too.
Wichita is not criminalizing panhandling (Chase Billingham, Dec. 17), the city is correcting a wrong. If Wichita bans the Fire Department from corners, then no one gets the privilege.
I have found three things from the tax-cut vote: Congressional members will not vote for their constituents’ good; money buys votes; and they hope our memories are as short as theirs by next November.
It doesn’t reflect well on law enforcement when people are on Opinion Line asking for more traffic enforcement.
You can put all the cameras you want in Old Town. I have instructed my college-age son and all of his buddies and girlfriends not to go down there. And they don’t.
Judging by Richard Crowson’s Sunday cartoon, he is either a brilliant economist who thoroughly analyzed 500 pages of tax law, or he is a political hack mimicking Nancy Pelosi’s histrionics. You be the judge.
How can WSU increase engineering and science research when they dropped funding for research computing last May?
Regardless of what you Trump supporters think, his friendly relationship with Putin is not healthy for our country. Also, his total disrespect for our FBI is not good, either.
The majority of financial hardships in “Share the Season” are due to bills arising from medical issues. Too many people are close to financial hardship from lack of or inadequate insurance. The Affordable Care Act mustn’t be so affordable.
With all the blather about the super fireworks, why not just allow “recreational” nuclear fireworks in Wichita and get it over with once and for all?
If you outlaw fireworks, only bad guys will have them. I’m for making fireworks easier to get because the only thing that stops a bad guy with fireworks is a good guy with fireworks. Yahoo!
