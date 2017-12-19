Fred Hiatt: McCain is a tireless voice for democracy the world over

1:34 Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots Pause

1:21 North-side Christmas light route

1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

0:50 Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized

1:06 Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting

1:54 Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened'

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

0:38 Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year