Davis Merritt: Our Christmas tax turkey is on the way

It has come down to this: the Republican Congress will soon do something for its own selfish political reasons that puts the nation’s economy and the middle class’ future at risk.
We cannot stop it. Only three or four courageous Republican senators could do that. Unless some of them step up in the next couple of weeks, Congress will approve sweeping, problematical tax-law changes that, in today’s conservative ideological framework, pass as “tax reform,” but that, in the world of middle-class reality, constitute a scam. They are counting on us — Republican, Democrat, and independent — to be docile, unthinking sheep.
As with any scam, the crucial elements include timing, deception and readily available marks (that’s us) who aren’t paying proper attention. They are determined to pass this gigantic tax break for corporations and wealthy individuals disguised as tax reform for everyone. Desperate for “a win” of any sort, they have ginned up the bill in only weeks, without public hearings, expert witnesses or close analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. They don’t want us to know what’s in it; they simply keep declaring that it will be good for us.
It’s a multi-trillion dollar hustle primarily aimed at improving their chances in the 2018 election when the burden of Donald Trump’s failing presidency could cost the GOP its primacy in the Senate and, perhaps, even the House of Representatives.
Like most hustles, it’s multi-stage.
The first stage is to pass it this month so that premier con man Trump and your GOP representatives can tout it as a life-altering Christmas present from Washington.
The second stage is to make sure that by April 15, 2018, some middle-class people will see a few extra bucks while the Congressional members’ largest financial supporters are calculating their new millions. For those who don’t realize immediate benefits, Republicans will repeat the empty promise of trickle-down economics: jobs and massive corporate reinvestment are on the way, a shot of adrenalin to the heart of the economy, as someone once said.
The third stage, they hope, is that in November 2018 you will be so delighted with your extra few hundred dollars that you will re-elect them, because that will allow them to get to stage four.
That comes in early 2019, when they discover, to their fictive shock, that there’s not enough money coming in to maintain what they scornfully label “entitlements,” that is Medicare, Medicaid, child health care and other social safety-net programs. And, of course, being conservatives, tax increases would not be an option.
This gets them to stage five, in which 90 percent of us are called upon to sacrifice “for a short time” until the inevitable, healing effects of the corporate tax cuts begin to emerge.
But waiting for the mythical broad benefits of trickle-down economics mirrors the artificial optimism of a penniless beggar sitting on a dock. He deludes himself that his ship, the USS Jobs & Prosperity, will come in at any moment but, day after day, he stares at an unchanging horizon.
Barring a few Republican senators rediscovering their consciences, we are stuck. Our Christmas turkey is on the way, plucked, trussed, stuffed and a deep golden color. It will look pretty on the table. But it’s a spoof; an inedible, plastic illusion.
So it’s time to make an early New Year’s resolution concerning the first Tuesday in November 2018.
Davis Merritt, Wichita journalist and author, may be reached at dmerritt9@cox.net.
