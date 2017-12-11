Opinion Columns & Blogs

Opinion Line (Dec. 11)

December 11, 2017 04:28 AM

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com

About bigger fireworks: Why not just put dynamite in the hands of children?

I have worked in many aerospace companies in this town and am proud to say I have never experienced sexual harassment. We have annual training on sexual harassment and ethics. We behave a lot better than Congress and this presidency.

I would believe it if President Trump is a better golfer than President Obama. Obama was working.

The future of ground and air combat is in multi-drone squadrons programmed to swarm their target in an orchestrated strike intent on destroying the target. Wonder if this will ever be unleashed on the general populace. Sure hope not.

It’s obvious that Leonard Pitts failed to notice President Obama hem, haw, and stumble all over himself without prepared text in front of him. Trump is no orator, but neither was Moses, until God loosened his tongue.

Is it any wonder there’s anti-illegal immigrant ire when travesties such as what took place in San Francisco happen? No justice for the Steinle family.

If you want higher wages for the middle-class workers, bring back unions, not tax cuts for the wealthy corporations.

According to GOP leadership: The wealthy spend money wisely, while the rest of us spend our money on booze, women and movies — justifying the disparity in tax cuts.

A big problem with President Trump (and his base) is that he is an amateur, and he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.

If I were retired with nothing better to do than drink coffee and look out the window, I would love freezing temperatures and snow as well. Sadly that’s not the case for most of us.

Student-debt forgiveness is the dumbest and least responsible idea I have ever heard.

Democrats in Congress need to stop investigating everything and start doing their job of legislating.

That sound you hear is America picking up its chips and cashing out. “This 21st century is just too hard for us boomers.”

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.

