Davis Merritt: Ex-presidents get what Trump doesn’t

Ever the opportunistic bully, Donald Trump continues to Twitter-lash National Football League leaders over players’ protests during the playing of the national anthem.
It won’t work; nor should it.
The spectacle of an American president exploiting patriotic symbolism for political gain and rhetorical leverage shows how little he understands and values those traditions.
True patriotism resides in hearts and minds, not simply in symbols or rituals. Its power is diminished and its promise is hollowed out when it is converted into a political tool or a coercive weapon.
But that’s how Trump attempts to lead. He Tweets:
“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect the American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”
George W. Bush, 43rd president, last Thursday:
“We know that when we lose sight of our ideals, it is not democracy that has failed. It is the failure of those charged with preserving and protecting democracy.”
All Americans should be moved to respect the patriotic rituals of freedom, but cannot be required to do so. Stand for the anthem, hats off; recite the Pledge of Allegiance, hand over heart. But if your experience and your soul tell you otherwise; if the America you know does not match the symbols’ promises, you are not only free to express that, it would be dishonest and dishonorable if you did not. Coerced fealty to unrealized ideals is simply another lie.
Barack Obama, 44th president, last Thursday:
“Instead of our politics reflecting our values, we’ve got politics infecting our communities. Instead of looking for ways to work together to get things done in a practical way, we’ve got folks who are deliberately trying to make folks angry, to demonize people who have different ideas, to get the base all riled up because it provides a short-term advantage.”
Trump tweets:
“The failing @nytimes set Liddle Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!”
Bush, again from last Thursday:
“We have seen discourse degraded by casual cruelty. At times it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger that the forces binding us together. Argument turns too easily into animosity. Disagreement escalates into dehumanization… We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism… Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry….”
Free speech is rarely free; it often carries a heavy cost. The Constitution does not require that speech be polite or popular or penalty-free; it only declares that governments cannot pass laws abridging it. Free speech sometimes gets you a kick in the rear, real or metaphorical. It can cost you a job. If you’re a Dallas Cowboy, it apparently may get you a permanent seat on the bench.
But behind the First Amendment’s elegant simplicity is the latitude to make moral choices. That’s why the most refreshing events of last week were moral decisions by two (so far) of five living former presidents to clearly reiterate democracy’s first principles. They are properly concerned about the risk Trump’s presidency poses for the nation. It’s sad that many Americans need to be reminded.
Davis Merritt, Wichita journalist and writer, can be reached at dmerritt9@cox.net.
Comments