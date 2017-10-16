Opinion Line (Oct. 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I guess we should skip over Jerry Moran’s political career-long screed about the national debt being bad for our grandchildren. Now Jerry’s a big supporter of adding trillions more to that debt, so the richest 1 percent of Americans get more money.
Wait, what? Wichita police officer arrested for domestic violence and theft is put on paid leave? So after his nice, long, taxpayer-funded vacation, he’ll be quietly welcomed back to the WPD and given a promotion? Bet on it.
Please tell Jimmy Kimmel that the AK-47 is designed to fire a lot of bullets. This does not translate to mass murder.
Kudos to Bob Corker. Despite party solidarity demands, he called the spade a spade. It’s a shame there aren’t more collective guts besides him and John McCain in the GOP to call the Emperor of Chaos on his naked sabotage.
The Second Amendment starts with “A well-regulated militia...”. A well-regulated militia should not include every yahoo with enough money in his pocket to buy a gun powerful enough to kill an elephant.
Talk by a president after Las Vegas is appropriate symbolically, but actual action as per Hillary Clinton’s efforts stand a better chance of positive change. Substance counts, talk is cheap; usually meaningless except as a temporary moral booster.
Just like the Second Amendment is subject to interpretation, so is the First Amendment! The professional players who kneel during the national anthem believe that they are exercising their First Amendment right of free speech. Who’s right?
Most of the Democratic politicians like Hillary Clinton, who say that no one needs guns and leave it all to the cops, don’t seem to realize that most of the rest of us don’t have a small army of bodyguards. With guns.
If liberals get their way, responsible gun owners will be required to install trigger warnings on all their guns.
Real men don’t have IQ contests. Real men have cage matches.
