Blake Shuart: Ode to the middle ground

The news is all doom and gloom most of the time. After all, fear and tragedy are just as marketable as human triumph. But while bad news sells, it is also the only product on the shelves right now. We’re fresh out of pleasant things to talk about at cocktail parties.
America has sprung a leak and our sewers are getting full. Forget the swamps – we’re draining the heart and soul from this country, one demoralizing event at a time.
As always, there’s a solution for this dilemma. Just keep walking down the hallway and you’ll find it. Ignore the signs telling you to exit left or right – those rooms are fully occupied. Somewhere on these pages, you’ll find the writings of a man or woman who turned left long ago. He or she is probably railing on Republicans or issuing a fresh call for the president’s impeachment. No solutions – just complaints. Elsewhere you’ll probably find commentary from someone who turned the other direction. You might be able to identify this person by his or her steadfast denial that America’s gun culture has anything whatsoever to do with the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The liberals and conservatives have staked out their own political ground, and they’re standing firm. That’s fine. From time to time, these extremists are actually sitting on the best hand. But more often, you’ll have to walk down a bit further before you find the room where things get done. There are considerably fewer people inside, so you may think you’re in the wrong place. But don’t be deterred – just walk on in. You’ve found middle ground.
The people in this room traffic in common sense and a thirst to get things done. They’re less concerned with policy debates than action plans. It’s not that they don’t have core values or ideals, it’s that they’re willing to bend a little if bending begets solutions. For this reason, both the left and the right are easily accessible from where you’ll be standing, and they’ll often come to meet there.
The president may leave the West Wing and meet the left wing in your room as well. He’s realized by now that he’ll get nothing done from the comfort of his own room. There can be no real discourse in an echo chamber – just the sounds of your own thoughts bouncing against the walls. So, President Trump will saunter down the hall in search of a deal, leaving Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell behind. Deals signify progress, and neither the Speaker of the House nor the Senate Majority Leader have been making any progress at all. They’ve never left the room.
The solutions to health care, gun violence and most other problems will be born in your room eventually. You won’t be popular, because America likes team sports, and middle ground is not a team – it’s not Republican or Democrat; liberal or conservative.
Middle ground is a path to solutions. It’s about bringing all of us together. Because in the end, aren’t we all part of the same team?
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
