McConnell shining brightly during recoveries

Over the past few weeks, I have seen a number of articles and posts from traditional news outlets and on social media arguing that either the Trump administration has done a terrible job or a terrific job of responding to the natural disasters associated with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. It is difficult to separate fact from fiction, so the Public Affairs Offices at McConnell Air Force Base and Headquarters Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base (Ill.) to provide us humanitarian relief effort statistics that we can trust.
As of Wednesday, Air Mobility Command (that part of the Air Force responsible for transporting personnel and equipment anywhere in the world) has flown over 1,250 flights to areas hit by the three hurricanes. In the first 14 days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AMC averaged over 30 relief flights per day. AMC has moved over 6,800 people into or out of the three disaster areas. Over 3,200 people were transported into or out of Puerto Rico alone.
AMC has also moved over 12,360 tons of supplies and equipment into the regions hit by the hurricanes. Two-thirds of that (8,280 tons) have gone to those areas hit by Hurricane Maria.
What does this mean beyond the numbers? AMC has moved medical teams into and medical patients out of the disaster areas. They have transported hospitals and medical supplies to areas where the health care system is overwhelmed. Search and rescue teams went to Puerto Rico to help with the difficult job of finding and assisting survivors. Food, water, and tents for shelter are now in Puerto Rico because of the many AMC transport flights.
Because of the destruction to infrastructure caused by Hurricane Maria, it has been difficult to move people and equipment around the island of Puerto Rico. Members of the Air Force who specialize in building airports in remote locations are now in Puerto Rico and have assisted with opening up a number of airfields across the island. Other members of AMC have installed an interim air traffic control system to replace the one knocked out by the hurricane. These actions are making it possible for needed equipment and supplies to reach parts of Puerto Rico cut off by the storm.
AMC has transported electrical trucks from the mainland to the island to help with the repair of the power infrastructure. Similarly, communications equipment and personnel are now working in Puerto Rico to replace the network destroyed by the hurricane.
McConnell has been active in these efforts. Not only have the tankers refueled transport planes, personnel are on the ground working the relief efforts. The Vice Wing Commander at McConnell is in Dominica coordinating aeromedical evacuations.
You can be proud of your Air Force and our local base, McConnell. They have been at the forefront of relief efforts for all three hurricanes.
Dr. Arlen Honts is chairman of the Division of Business and Information Technology at Friends University.
