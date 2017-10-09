Blake Shuart: Keeping the issues in front of us

Did you hear that crash just a moment ago? It was the sound of a new, 24-hour news cycle arriving on the scene, rolling over yesterday’s news with battle-tank ferocity. That man with the distinct Queens accent you heard in all of the commotion? That was the president.
Yes; very good. Beautiful. Come on out. Talk about my Tweets. Good – lots of North Korea coverage, too. That Rocket Man is ridiculous, isn’t he? We’ll show him a thing or two – believe me. Here comes another story too – that’s great. Come on out. I love it. Make them forget about Vegas, will you?
It has gone this way, time and time again, since January. A simple query from a friend – “Have you heard the news?” – used to indicate that there was one breaking news story gobbling up all of the coverage. Those days are over. Now, when asked if we’ve heard the news, we have to decipher which piece of breaking news we were supposed to have heard about.
Is this by design? Of course it is. Accuse President Trump of whatever evil you’d like, but don’t make the mistake of believing that his manipulation of the media is anything short of masterful. There is a cauldron of racial, political and socioeconomic tension brimming in this country, and he’s got the spoon.
As difficult as it is to stay on top of all the breaking news – and as tempting as it would be to throw up our hands, bury our heads and just let the world spin – we must be resilient. We must prevent the truly important things from being chucked to the bottom of the news pile and forgotten forever.
Rest assured, the master of media manipulation will soon spark another major war of words with Kim Jong Un. The entire country is understandably livid over what happened in Las Vegas, the gun-control debates are raging once again, and he needs to divert attention away from this debate. Our elected leaders – the president included – are at a loss as to how to manage this never-ending string of domestic attacks, and the Second Amendment is not a desirable topic of conversation in advance of what will already be a contentious 2018 election cycle.
Things will soon escalate with North Korea. The major media outlets – keen on chasing the biggest stories that generate the most views and clicks – will follow the president closely as he embarks upon this testosterone-fueled tit-for-tat, 140 characters at a time.
Meanwhile, the rest of us must keep Las Vegas on our minds.
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
