Cal Thomas: Math, history and tax reform

Much can be learned from Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president, and his views on taxing Americans. “I want the people of America to be able to work less for the government and more for themselves. I want them to have the rewards of their own industry. That is the chief meaning of freedom. Until we can re-establish a condition under which the earnings of the people can be kept by the people, we are bound to suffer a very distinct curtailment of our liberty,” he said. Associated Press File photo