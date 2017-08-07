Dear Coach: Quitting early may seem right, but teaches wrong lesson

At some point, Monte Harrison will realize that what he did Sunday in the Mid-America Youth Basketball championships was wrong. It may have hit him as soon as he left the Goddard High School gym, or it may come years from now.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:32 Raw footage of truck inside bank Pause 1:22 Kansas Stars win NBC World Series 1:39 Aerial view of Century II 1:18 Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals 1:54 Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 0:39 Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita 2:44 Tour of Gammage Auditorium, a Century II relative 0:52 Lou Robelli developing new industrial park 0:13 Giant typos on Wichita State water tower 1:12 ’It wasn’t an innovative way of getting national publicity’ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals Down 10 with 6 minutes left in the semifinals of the MAYB Nationals, Bol Bol's Midwest Flight team walked off the court in protest of the officials. (Aug. 6, 2017) teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

With 6:27 remaining in an 11th- and 12th-grade semifinal game involving Harrison’s Midwest Flight team, one of Harrison’s players was whistled for the team’s fifth technical of the game. Harrison was soon hit with the sixth technical foul. The players went to the sideline, removed their jerseys, shook hands with the Central Kansas Elite opponents (who led by 10) and left.

The team has plenty of Division I prospects, including 7-foot-2 Bol Bol, son of former NBA center Manute Bol.

Harrison told The Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge, “We feel like it’s downright disrespectful the way the refs were treating us this week. Who calls (six) technical fouls? That’s crazy to be giving out that many technicals to kids. And then one of the refs told one of our guys to ‘shut the hell up and play.’ Who does that?”

Officiating aside, quitting is not the answer. It might seem like the right decision in a heated moment, but it’s a bad message to the players — even though they might agree at the time.

So as a public service, here’s a reminder of what a coach should say to players when a game has gotten out of hand. Coaches should tape this to the back of their clipboards:

(Deep breath) “Kids, we’re not getting the calls, but you know how to fight that? Play as hard as you can until the end. Don’t say a word to the officials; that’s my job. We still may not win, but we’ll walk out of here proudly because we never quit.”

Kirk Seminoff