McCain, Sessions and the moment of truth

Sen. John McCain and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have many things in common.
Both men have served long careers in the Senate – 50 years in total. Both are past traditional retirement age – McCain will be 81 next month; Sessions is 70. Both men are popular in their home states. Both have slow danced with conservatism for much of their careers. Both wield plenty of power. Both are liked by their colleagues. Both have been attacked viciously by President Donald Trump. And both are, in their own unique ways, now fighting for survival.
For Sessions, it’s about professional survival. The attorney general placed duty before opportunity, and correctly recused himself from the Russia investigations. His loyalty to the commander in chief is not in question – he sacrificed his career by stepping out as the first sitting member of the Senate to endorse President Trump. But with the heat lamps now squarely on the president and his family, Mr. Trump is melting down. His recent Twitter attacks on his own attorney general have been vicious and unprecedented.
Tensions came to a head on Friday. It was once again time to shake things up in the White House, and a member of the president’s inner circle was sent packing. But the attorney general stayed put. He will live to fight another day.
For McCain (R-Ariz.), it’s about the fight to survive. He now bears the scars of brain surgery; a glioblastoma patient whose time on this planet is limited. He is one of our foremost American heroes, and one of our toughest men. Yet the president swiped at his war hero status back when he was still campaigning, sneering “I like people who weren’t captured.”
The senator did not feel compelled to swap insults at the time, and the relationship between the two men is basically non-existent. But no one has forgotten the slight, and the Senate’s maverick and elder statesman – a man who values order and decorum above all – has seen his colleagues take one punch after another from this president. McCain is now home in Arizona receiving cancer treatments, and has vowed that he, too, will be back to fight another day.
Both of these accomplished politicians have legitimate reasons to fire back at Trump, but something is giving them pause. Have their moments of truth already passed?
The attorney general should defend the integrity of the Justice Department by pushing back at Trump, and by stating publicly that his office will not be pressured, threatened or demeaned by anyone. Does Sessions believe that he has already showed his backbone by recusing himself from the Russia investigations, such that he does not need to engage in a tit-for-tat with his boss?
McCain covets his reputation as a fighter, but thus far he has largely stood silent in the face of insults and slights toward he and his colleagues. Was his deciding vote to squash the “skinny repeal” bill his measure of retribution? If it was, his earlier speech last week emphasizing the importance of rules, procedures and open debate was an apt decoy.
For the senator, political survival may be a non-issue, but legacy is always on the table. It is hard to fathom that he will not return to do battle at least once more, no matter how quickly his health declines.
As for Sessions, his motivation for holding his tongue is unclear. If he’s afraid for his job, he should know by now that staying quiet won’t help him. Besides, the attorney general is 70, and he’s enjoyed a long and successful career. If his silence is purely about survival, what exactly is he surviving for?
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
