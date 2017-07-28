The mission was to build homes; the results were more than that

I’m embarrassed to admit this: I was pretty full of myself before my first mission trip to Mexico.
Not outwardly, but on the inside. I felt like I was about to do something grand (build someone a house), and I was pretty grand for doing so.
You can imagine what happened next: A God-size smack upside the head.
I quickly learned what most people who do mission work learn: You get so much more than you give through the experience.
The Mexican people I met showed me that true happiness and faith are not dependent upon your circumstances, wealth or possessions.
Many lived in shacks we wouldn’t see fit for our lawnmowers. No plumbing, no electricity, dirt floors and little food. Yet they smiled, joked, gave thanks and trusted God.
That was in 2001.
I lived in Fayetteville, N.C., at the time and attended First Presbyterian Church, which works with Faith Ministry in McAllen, Texas, to organize the trips.
Faith Ministry has a church compound and clinic across the border from McAllen in Reynosa, Mexico. Faith Ministry provides housing and food to mission teams, along with foremen and volunteers who work alongside the teams to build 12-by-24-foot cinder-block homes.
The setup is not unlike Habitat for Humanity, where those receiving a home must put in sweat equity first, among other requirements.
I returned to Reynosa four more times before I moved from Fayetteville in 2006.
In 2015, I felt the call to return, and my friends at First Presbyterian allowed me to tag along (even though I was then living in Jackson, Tenn.).
Then I heard this year that the church was returning to Mexico with a group of young people. This month, First Presbyterian sent a team of 19 people to Reynosa for a week — nine young people and nine adults. The group included me and my son Luke, who is 17.
The trips have become a spiritual and priority reset for me.
The engine on Luke’s 1998 Taurus blew out a few days before we left. I was worried about how I would replace a car I was banking would last another year.
That became an unimportant issue when I arrived in Mexico and was reminded of what real challenges look like.
Luke said he clearly saw the love of God in the Mexican people.
“I thought that the people of Reynosa would reflect the extreme poverty they live in,” he said. “Instead, they reflected joy, peace, and hope that came not from their earthly possessions or accomplishments, but from God.”
He was surprised by the generosity and patience of the people he met.
Luke and I experienced that firsthand one morning as we worked with one of the foreman, Lupe. The rest of the team was building block walls on one house, while Luke and I worked with Lupe at another house to put up wooden forms for concrete we would later pour for corner and door columns and a concrete ring around the top of the walls.
Through hand gestures and simple words, such as aqui (here), ahi (there) and OK, Lupe directed us as we cut wood to the correct size, nailed it in place and secured it with metal brackets. Lupe never got frustrated, even when I repeatedly massacred the word for nails (clavos) or when we bent nail after nail with our bad hammering.
He and his apprentice probably could have finished the job in half the time it took for him to guide Luke and me through it. I thanked him for his patience later through an interpreter. He was gracious and said, “People need an opportunity to learn.”
Our team saw simple joy in a pickup volleyball game in the street in front of one of our work sites. To call it a street is generous. It’s a dirt road, maybe 1 1/2 cars wide, riddled with mounds and holes that would bottom out some cars. It was littered with trash, construction debris and the occasional pile of manure.
We had no net, no sidelines, no real volleyball. But the teams, mixed with members of our mission group, children from the family at our work site and Mexican volunteers, laughed over shots made and missed. We had fun.
“I now understand that the things I worry about and stress over are insignificant in the greater scheme of life,” Luke said, “and that I am blessed beyond what I will ever know.”
Unlike that initial feeling in 2001, I now know I am not special or better than anyone else because I have gone on an international mission trip. But I have been changed for the better by the experience.
Helping people invariably does that. And it happens whether you work at the local soup kitchen or participate in a mission trip in the United States or another country.
If you haven’t volunteered lately, I encourage you to do so. I’m certain the blessings you provide will be more than matched with blessings in return.
