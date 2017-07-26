Aviation lovers find a new beau in “Doc”

“Doc” is having a heck of a week in Oshkosh, Wis.
Wichita’s restored B-29 bomber has been a big hit at the EAA AirVenture Show, billed as America’s largest air show. It arrived on Saturday to spectators lining the runway.
Tuesday, “Doc” joined up with “Fifi,” the only other flying B-29 Superfortress, which is based in Fort Worth. It’s the first time in 50 years that two B-29s were in the air together. “Fifi” was manufactured at Boeing’s Renton, Wash., plant in 1944.
“Doc’s” newest mission became clear Tuesday, too. The crew took a flight with a funeral flag of an aircraft commander who flew a B-29, and it also carried the remains of a man who helped build B-29s for Boeing in Wichita.
During restoration, Doc’s Friends developed the idea of scattering ashes of those who flew or made B-29s through a specially developed pipe in the back of the plane.
All week, “Doc” has been wowing air show patrons and living up to its billing as a flying museum.
“It’s really to connect future generations with the greatest generation,” said Josh Wells of Doc’s Friends.
Doc’s Friends will find out Saturday if their plane wins awards in the Warbirds division. Hardware or not, it’s been a stellar Oshkosh debut.
