Editorial blog: When you exit Century II, please use your headlights

Of all the possible uses for a renovated or refurbished Century II, parking garage was not one that immediately came to mind.
But that’s one of many options the city has been batted around as the five-decade-old convention and performing arts center is debated. Discussion is ongoing about what to do with the aging-but-iconic facility.
Parking garage? Really?
Movie theater builder Bill Warren, an outspoken Century II advocate, said the parking-garage idea would be “cultural genocide.” Mayor Jeff Longwell confirmed it was discussed, but in a “think outside the box” way.
Forget turning a city icon into a parking center. A parking garage would be the butt of some pretty good jokes from outsiders coming into town.
“Hey, what’s that big, round, blue building?”
“A parking garage.”
“Oh. Looks like a performing arts and convention center.”
But let’s say it does happen and hundreds of cars pour into Century II every day. Eagle reporters would get to type a wonderful, one-of-a-kind phrase with every story: “The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired parking garage …”
