Editorial blog: Your entry is one of a kind — who’d you vote for?

3:08 Fly on 'Doc' as it heads to United States' largest air show Pause

2:54 The Nature Conservancy of Kansas to open chalk formations

3:04 New drone view of Little Jerusalem

1:40 The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's

1:59 Wichita makeup artist says Trump post cost her Kat Von D contest win

2:21 What the heck is an Engagement Editor?

1:13 Brandon Moss on hitting approach: 'Free your mind' and the rest will follow

1:00 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy

2:48 From star athlete to prisoner: A timeline of O.J. Simpson's rise and fall