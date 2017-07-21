Brian Sikes: Cargill’s commitment to Wichita

Being part of a large, dynamic, growing organization carries with it equally large responsibilities. For all of us here at Cargill, it means being part of a global company that takes its obligation to help nourish people, animals and the planet in a safe, responsible and sustainable way seriously, every day.
The Cargill Protein business has been headquartered in Wichita for decades and our roots in the region run deep. Facing a future in which we will be growing our business, hiring new talent and investing in our communities, meant it was necessary for us to consider whether that future was best served in Wichita. And, in May 2016, when we announced we would retain our headquarters here, our decision was heavily influenced not only by the economic efforts from the city and state, but by the values that Cargill and this community share.
Given the efforts by so many business and civic leaders (including Mayor Longwell and the state of Kansas) to keep Cargill Protein in Wichita, it was disheartening to read a headline from The Wichita Eagle on Monday that inferred Cargill might attempt to shirk its promises to the community or that the public might have been misled. That’s why we want to set the record straight. At Cargill, we conduct our business with integrity. That’s one of our guiding principles. We honor our business obligations is another. They are eternally woven into our cultural fabric and we have been honoring our commitments for more than 150 years.
Cargill has made long-lasting commitments to Wichita and to the state of Kansas. We have made the same commitments to our employees and their families who live and work here. Part of that commitment is a new $60 million headquarters office on Douglas Avenue in Old Town. But another important part of that commitment is our promise to retain and grow jobs. Finding and hiring talented employees will be key to our continued growth. We believe that Wichita is the right place to find and import professionals who can fuel our future.
Additionally, we are committed to ongoing investment in the region. We don’t measure our investments in Kansas Food Bank, YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Wichita Children’s Home and the many other deserving organizations in this area by the millions of dollars we give annually. Instead, we measure our community giving – monetary, in-kind food donations and volunteerism – by the positive difference made in the lives and communities we touch.
We’re proud to be part of the Wichita community and we’re excited about what the future holds for our growing business and the many hundreds of Cargill Protein employees who call the region home.
Brian Sikes is president of Cargill Protein.
