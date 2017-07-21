Dan Glickman: Farm research program pays back to Kansas

Kansans know better than anyone the importance of food and agriculture. Many of us go to work each day thanks to the industry. And our work is important, accounting for nearly half of the dollars driving the Kansas economy, helping to feed Kansans, Americans and millions more around the world.
Growing up in Kansas, it was farmland as far as the eye could see. Still is in most parts. That’s why I have fought so hard for agriculture my entire life. I represented Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives for 18 years, proudly serving on the Agriculture Committee. I was later appointed Secretary of Agriculture by President Clinton. Then and in the years since, I’ve worked to preserve, protect and enhance farming and agriculture for farming families in Kansas and around the world.
Farming has changed considerably in my lifetime. For instance, farmers in Kansas produce three to four times more on the same land today than when I was a child. Those gains have made us a global leader in food production, directly benefitting our state economy. Just as we thank farmers for this productivity, we should also celebrate scientists and engineers for creating incredible innovation and opportunity.
Unfortunately, that’s not happening. A few years ago, China surpassed the United States as the global leader in agricultural science and research, creating a potential threat to our national security. I believe that to maintain our position as world leaders in food and agriculture, we must continue to make smart public investments in ag science and research.
That’s why I joined the board of directors for the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) – an independent nonprofit research foundation created by Congress in the 2014 Farm Bill with bipartisan support. In fact, Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) helped to establish the Foundation and remains one of its greatest champions.
FFAR funds cutting-edge research for food production. Unlike the government, FFAR matches every one of its public dollars with non-federal money, meaning it delivers huge value for American taxpayers by partnering with companies, foundations, universities, trade associations, and philanthropists to deliver practical science. The result: The U.S. government’s $200 million investment in FFAR will deliver more than $400 million in programming to benefit farmers and ranchers.
And the Foundation is nimble, with the ability to award grants in as little as one week to combat emerging pests, diseases, and climatic threats before it’s too late. When partners bring a great idea to FFAR, they quickly match funds and get to work. For example, FFAR just partnered with three universities to find a cure for bacterial leaf streak, a new corn disease discovered in late 2017, now in Kansas.
FFAR also brings together diverse groups that might not otherwise collaborate to solve big challenges. The Crops of the Future project is a great example. Here, the Foundation is collaborating with eight international companies and organizations. The partners are contributing money, research and data to identify genetic traits in crops that help meet new demands, like withstanding drought or delivering higher nutritional content.
Here in Kansas, where we produce more wheat, sorghum and beef together than any other state, the future of crop and livestock production is top of mind. If we hope to maintain historic output in a changing environment, our food system must adopt new innovations brought about by cutting-edge science and research. The FFAR model delivers—and doubles the taxpayer’s investment, to boot.
I know Sen. Roberts and Rep. Roger Marshall support ag science and research because it supports Kansas producers and our economy. By investing in critical science and innovation, institutions like FFAR ensure a brighter future for the great state of Kansas. Congress can assure that future by reauthorizing and fully funding FFAR in the 2018 Farm Bill.
