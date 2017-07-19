Blog: Kobach’s national commission starts its illogical search for voter fraud

There are 1.8 million registered voters in Kansas. Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Wednesday that 128 of them are registered illegally, or attempted to register illegially.
That’s .00007 percent — 7 one hundred thousandths of 1 percent — of the state’s voter rolls.
So tell us again why President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission is necessary?
Kobach and Trump kicked off the commission’s first meeting in Washington with warnings of widespread voter fraud. Trump hinted states had something to hide by not complying with Kobach’s request for voter rolls, including information not publicly available.
Critics say the commission, with Kobach as a co-chairman, is the first step toward carving out voter restrictions. It’s hard to see meaningful conclusions being drawn.
