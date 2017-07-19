President Donald Trump, with Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.
President Donald Trump, with Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
President Donald Trump, with Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, speaks at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

Opinion Columns & Blogs

July 19, 2017 7:59 PM

Blog: Kobach’s national commission starts its illogical search for voter fraud

By Kirk Seminoff

kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com

There are 1.8 million registered voters in Kansas. Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Wednesday that 128 of them are registered illegally, or attempted to register illegially.

That’s .00007 percent — 7 one hundred thousandths of 1 percent — of the state’s voter rolls.

So tell us again why President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission is necessary?

Kobach and Trump kicked off the commission’s first meeting in Washington with warnings of widespread voter fraud. Trump hinted states had something to hide by not complying with Kobach’s request for voter rolls, including information not publicly available.

Critics say the commission, with Kobach as a co-chairman, is the first step toward carving out voter restrictions. It’s hard to see meaningful conclusions being drawn.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena

Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena 1:53

Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena
Anticipation for McCartney runs high outside of arena 1:19

Anticipation for McCartney runs high outside of arena
Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss on his late-inning heroics: 'I just want to contribute' 4:01

Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss on his late-inning heroics: 'I just want to contribute'

View More Video