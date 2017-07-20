The Wichita City flag.
The Wichita City flag. Fernando Salazar File photo
The Wichita City flag. Fernando Salazar File photo

Opinion Columns & Blogs

July 20, 2017 6:30 AM

Blog: Wichita, you’re looking good at 147

By Kirk Seminoff

kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com

Assorted Wichita businesses are celebrating the city’s 147th birthday on Friday with discounts on food and merchandise.

One bar is offering $3 Fireball shots and $4 daiquiris and margaritas. We’re not aware if these are Wichita’s Official City Drinks, but we’re in favor.

There continues to be a surge in city pride these days, helped immensely by a resurgence in the coolness factor of the city flag — including flag tattoos. Don’t be surprised to see an uptick in Wichita flag T-shirts making their way around town on birthday Friday. Throw yours on and tell your boss it’s OK — you’re celebrating.

With regular health checkups, Wichita’s a cinch to make it to its 150th birthday and beyond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chef offers upscale lunch fare for Koch employees

Chef offers upscale lunch fare for Koch employees 1:20

Chef offers upscale lunch fare for Koch employees
Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range 4:24

Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range
Watch baby hummingbirds feed 0:33

Watch baby hummingbirds feed

View More Video