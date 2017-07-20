Blog: Wichita, you’re looking good at 147

Assorted Wichita businesses are celebrating the city’s 147th birthday on Friday with discounts on food and merchandise.
One bar is offering $3 Fireball shots and $4 daiquiris and margaritas. We’re not aware if these are Wichita’s Official City Drinks, but we’re in favor.
There continues to be a surge in city pride these days, helped immensely by a resurgence in the coolness factor of the city flag — including flag tattoos. Don’t be surprised to see an uptick in Wichita flag T-shirts making their way around town on birthday Friday. Throw yours on and tell your boss it’s OK — you’re celebrating.
With regular health checkups, Wichita’s a cinch to make it to its 150th birthday and beyond.
