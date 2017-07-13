Editorial blog: Coming out took courage by K-State’s Scott Frantz

Whether you’re a fan of the Jayhawks, Sooners or any other college football team — of even if you ignore the sport completely — we all have a Kansas State Wildcat to root for this fall.
Scott Frantz, a Kansas State sophomore and the Wildcats’ starting left tackle, told ESPN on Thursday that he is gay. He becomes the second known gay man on a current college football roster, joining Arizona’s My-King Johnson.
Frantz said he told his teammates during a players-only meeting last season. The news stayed within the team for at least six months.
“I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that,” Frantz told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it’s been an amazing experience.”
Football is America’s most testosterone-filled sport, and college and professional locker rooms are among the last places where an openly gay man would find understanding and compassion. Former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam, who came out in 2014, thinks being openly gay hurt his NFL Draft status and abbreviated a professional career that had short stops in the NFL and Canadian Football League.
Frantz said he announced he was gay to “reach out to all the other kids who are just like me.”
It’s heartwarming to see Frantz embraced by his K-State teammates, and that support should continue from the stands at the Wildcats’ opener against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2. Fans should be rooting for Frantz’s success for more reasons than keeping a defensive end from sacking the quarterback.
