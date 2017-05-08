Schlitterbahn settlement exposes unjust damages laws

The death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab at Schlitterbahn last August was a tragedy beyond comprehension. Who among us can pretend to understand precisely what life has been like for Caleb’s family over these past nine months?
Yet they have somehow survived and persevered, and now they have also extracted a full measure of justice from the responsible parties: the water park, the contractor, the water raft manufacturer and the design consultant.
Yes, the amount of the settlement is both staggering and record-breaking. But forget the exact amount – what’s important to know is that the Schwabs were able to collect full compensation under the parameters of the law for the wrongful death of their young son. This is all any of us should expect under such circumstances. No amount of money could have replaced Caleb.
What really matters here – what is absolutely crucial to every Kansan – is that we answer the following question: How exactly were the Schwabs – a Kansas family bringing claims for a death sustained on Kansas soil – able to hold the wrongdoers fully accountable for damages utilizing the law of our state?
The answer is that they weren’t.
Our own state’s damages laws abandoned Rep. Scott Schwab, R-Olathe, and his wife in their time of need, just as they have done to countless other deserving victims over the years.
With wrongful death damages in Kansas capped at an astoundingly low sum – $250,000 – it must have been evident to the Schwabs and their attorneys that applying Kansas law would not get them where they needed to go. The tragedy occurred in Kansas, but there would be no justice here.
So when the Schwabs looked to state law for justice, they had to take a road trip down to Texas. Kansas enacted pro-business tort reform measures long ago to convince companies like Schlitterbahn to setup shop here, but Schlitterbahn had still bypassed Kansas and chosen Texas for its headquarters.
The wrongdoers were thus faced with the possibility that a legal loophole of sorts would lead a court to apply Texas damages laws – rather than Kansas laws – which would allow the Schwabs to avoid the unfair $250,000 cap and actually obtain legitimate compensation.
The possibility of having to pay the full amount awarded by a jury – rather than having their liability extinguished with the bang of a gavel – must have been enough to convince these businesses and their insurers to pay with a grimace. This is what we expect to see when tragedy flows from iniquity: the bad guys writing checks that make them hurt as well.
No matter what our laws say about the purpose of compensation, elements of deterrence and accountability accompany most awards – especially in cases that shock the conscience. In Kansas, our damages caps have left our businesses undeterred. There is no accountability here – only more injustices, stacked atop each other like overdue hospital bills.
It’s time to tell our Legislators to get rid of these needless damages caps. The pursuit of justice should not be a tourist activity.
Blake A. Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
Comments