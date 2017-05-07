Send school teacher a thank-you note

“Thank you very much for teaching my (son, daughter) this school year!”
Simple, direct, inclusive enough; now send this note as the final days of another academic term concludes.
What should parents be thankful for about their children’s teachers? Consider this (incomplete) list:
For completing a rigorous four years of preparation for teaching competency;
For continuing a variety of inservice and graduate school opportunities designed to strengthen your knowledge base and skills;
For finding supplementary materials that make the basic curriculum more meaningful, often at your personal expense;
For taking time to create useful communications to strengthen the home-school partnership, including being willing to reply to electronic messages from every home;
For being sensitively aware of each student’s health status to include moods and attitudes that impact the learning environment for the whole class;
For taking advantage of curriculum and instruction options available within the school district that embellish your offerings;
For tirelessly being patient;
For simply being present as the primary advocate for your students, in and outside the classroom;
For creatively integrating special-needs students in a fashion that benefits all members of the class;
For advantaging the talents of special district and building support personnel;
For professionally dealing with personal criticism or unfounded critiques of the profession;
For publicly expressing pride in the teaching profession, as it contributes to the general welfare of our culture.
Surely, a simple “thank you” is not too much to suggest.
John H. Wilson is a professor emeritus at the Wichita State University College of Education.
Comments