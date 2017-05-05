Trump like the Wizard of Oz

With near unanimity, my never-Trump friends confess a sense of relief. It could have been worse. They thought it would be worse.
A deep apprehension still endures but the international order remains intact, the republic still stands, and no “enemy of the people” has (yet) been arrested.
Admittedly, this is a low bar. And this is not to deny the insanity, incoherence and sheer weirdness emanating daily from the White House, with which we’ve all come up with our own coping technique. Here’s mine: I simply view President Trump as the Wizard of Oz.
Loud and bombastic. A charlatan. Nothing behind the screen – other than the institutional chaos that defines his White House and the psychic chaos that governs his ever-changing mind.
What to do? Ignore what’s behind the curtain. Deal with what comes out in front: the policy, the pronouncements, the actions.
And so far they hang together enough – Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Keystone XL, NATO reassurances, Syria strike, Cabinet appointments. Hence the relief.
But there are limitations to the Wizard of Oz approach. Some things do extrude from behind the curtain that are hard to ignore. And here I am not counting the gratuitous idiocies that can, despite their entertainment value, be safely ignored.
These are embarrassments, but they don’t materially affect the course of his presidency or of the country. Some weirdness, however, does.
Such as, Trump’s late-April pronouncements on South Korea. Here’s the context:
Trump is orchestrating a worldwide campaign to pressure North Korea on its nukes and missiles. He dispatches (finally) the USS Carl Vinson strike group to Korean waters and raises the possibility of a “major, major conflict” with Pyongyang. Meanwhile, we are working furiously to complete a THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea to intercept North Korean rockets.
At which point, out of the blue, Trump tells Reuters that Seoul will have to pay for the THAAD system that we had promised to provide. And by the way, that 5-year-old U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement is a disaster and needs to be torn up.
Now, South Korea is in the middle of a highly charged presidential campaign. The pro-American president was recently impeached and is now under indictment. The opposition party is ahead.
So self-defeating were Trump’s pronouncements that within three days, national security adviser H.R. McMaster had to walk it all back. But the damage was done.
The South Korean blunder reinforces lingering fears about Trump. What happens in an externally caused crisis? Then, there is no hiding, no guardrails, no cushioning. It’s the wisdom and understanding of one man versus whatever the world has thrown up against us. However normalized this presidency may be day to day, in such a moment all bets are off.
Charles Krauthammer is a columnist with the Washington Post Writers Group.
