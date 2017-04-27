New tax would hurt Kansas importers, jobs

Congress has a rare opportunity in the coming months to replace our nation’s broken and dysfunctional tax code with one that is simple, efficient and fair for all Americans. But one provision being debated would do the exact opposite – imposing $2.4 billion in new taxes on Kansas businesses that import goods, while threatening thousands of their jobs.
Those are among the findings of a new report by my organization on the effects of a “border adjustment tax” that would impose on U.S. companies a new 20 percent tax on all goods they import, whether final products, component parts or raw materials. Kansas’ congressional delegation should do everything it can to keep this harmful provision out of any tax reform legislation.
Start with the harms the tax will do to Kansas businesses, especially importers – 95 percent of which are small businesses. If the tax had been in place in 2014, it would have cost each of the state’s 2,431 importers an average of $971,000 that year. That’s money that could otherwise be spent on higher salaries and more benefits for employees, or creating new jobs.
The state’s retail industry would be especially hard hit, as factors like high taxes, government mandates and costly regulations in recent decades have forced many retailers to depend on imported goods. With retailers accounting for 148,800 jobs in 2015, this new tax could jeopardize thousands of Kansans’ careers.
There’s also the impact on family budgets.
According to an analysis by the National Retail Federation, the average family could see their expenses rise up to $1,700 in the first year alone. Clothing costs could rise more than $400 per year, while another study found gas prices could rise by 30 cents per gallon or more.
Proponents argue that if this new tax is enacted, the U.S. dollar will strengthen relative to other currencies, and the prices we pay for imports will remain unchanged. This theory, however, has never been tested outside of the classroom. Even the chairwoman of the Federal Reserve has cast doubt on these claims, recently saying it is “very uncertain” what exactly would happen.
Ultimately, this new tax is an economic experiment that is not likely to end well for the ordinary Kansan.
Rather than imposing a new 20 percent import tax to pay for tax cuts elsewhere, Congress should balance tax cuts with an equivalent amount of spending cuts, such as by eliminating tax loopholes for special interests, ending wasteful government programs, and shrinking the size of the federal workforce.
Federal lawmakers have a rare opportunity to fix the tax code and promote prosperity for all Americans, but this new import tax is the wrong approach.
Nathan Nascimento is the vice president for policy at Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce.
