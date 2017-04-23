Protect funding for public broadcasting

President Trump’s proposed budget eliminates funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Should this materialize, it will destroy the mission of south-central Kansas public television station, KPTS.
Considering that we currently raise 64 percent of our funding locally, 34 percent from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and 2 percent from the state of Kansas, abolishment of federal funding would take a major toll and dramatically change programming and services.
Every progressive region deserves a great public media operation, capable of delivering community-building public media. KPTS is doing just that while enlightening our viewing community with services and programming excellence that entertain, challenge minds and contribute to a life of learning.
Our national and local programs, with our deep local roots of 47 years, are a unique and powerful combination that impact lives. But funding elimination will destroy America’s largest classroom, public broadcasting, known to be the No. 1-rated entity in public trust among nationally known institutions.
The cost of public broadcasting to our government is insignificant compared to the returns on investments. Federal support to public broadcasting averages $1.35 per citizen per year, a microscopic fraction of the federal budget. Dividends from this investment include lifelong learning opportunities, school readiness for kids 2-8, public safety communications, civil discourse, and support for teachers and homeschoolers. This is all in addition to the arts and cultural, news, public affairs, the “how tos” and local programs.
Surveys repeatedly show Americans want continued federal support of public media. More than 7 in 10 voters agree that public television is a good or excellent value for their tax dollars, on par with investments in highways, roads and bridges. Americans overwhelmingly oppose elimination of federal funding.
Public television is free to all viewers of south-central Kansas. Where else could tax dollars averaging $1.35 per viewer provide such valuable service year-round?
It is, therefore, binding upon our political leaders to defend, protect and uphold this unique American asset and safeguard the interest of the American people as reflected in survey results. This precious resource, public broadcasting, is worth continued support for generations to come. It is worth your call to Washington, D.C.
Victor Hogstrom is president and CEO of KPTS in Wichita.
